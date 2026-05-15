WATCH: Suspect’s Car Goes Flying Over Traffic In Wild Wisconsin Police Chase

A Wisconsin man with a felony arrest warrant led police on a wild chase and footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the pursuit ended with the suspect’s car crashing after flying over traffic.

Fox News’ Carley Shimkus showed the footage out of Wisconsin on Fox & Friends Friday while running through a number of quick-hit headlines.

Officials said that a state trooper pulled over the suspect in question, identified as 44-year-old Dewayne Stokes, on May 9 and called for backup after seeing the person had a felony arrest warrant out of Kenosha County. Stokes originally got out of jail on a $5,000 bond. When another trooper and a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the traffic stop, the suspect fled.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released footage this week from the chase, which included a business parking lot and a highway, ultimately covering approximately five miles. The police dash cam footage shows the suspect’s vehicle going into a ditch and then up an embankment near a highway offramp. As the car came out of the ditch, it flew into the air, clearing another vehicle driving by, ultimately crashing down on the other side of the road.

Officials also said Stokes attempted to flee on foot after crashing his vehicle, but he was tased and apprehended. The Milwaukee resident had a felony warrant for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and failing to make a scheduled court appearance last year.

He’s now facing additional felony charges over the police chase, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and resisting an officer. Those felony charges are from the sheriff’s office. The State Patrol will also charge him with fleeing, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and marijuana possession.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!