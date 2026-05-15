Fox’s Bret Baier Asks Trump If He ‘Underestimated’ Iran’s ‘Pain Tolerance’: ‘Why Are We Where We Are?’

Fox News’ Bret Baier pressed President Donald Trump on the timeline for ending the Iran war and whether he “underestimated” Iran’s “pain tolerance.”

Baier interviewed Trump during the president’s trip to Beijing this week, the full conversation set to air on Special Report at 6 p.m. EST. America’s Newsroom dropped a portion of the interview where Baier asked Trump about the state of the war and possibly underestimating Iran.

“I didn’t underestimate anything. We hit them unbelievably hard. Look, we left their bridges. We left their electricity capacity. We can knock that all out in two days. Two days. Everything,” Trump said.

“Americans want to know when it’s over though, right?” Baier eventually asked.

Recent polling has shown a majority disapprove of the handling of the war. Since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February, national gas prices has shot up to an average of over $4.50, according to AAA. Before the war, they were sitting at under $3.

Trump dismissed concerns about the Iran war continuing, naming longer conflicts that took years and claimed thousands of lives, like the Vietnam War. A total of 13 U.S. service members have been killed since the start of the Iran war.

Check out the exchange below:

BRET BAIER: So why are we where we are? Did you underestimate the pain tolerance that Iran had? DONAlD TRUMP: I didn’t underestimate anything. We hit them unbelievably hard. Look, we left their bridges. We left their electricity capacity. We can knock that all out in two days. Two days. Everything. We left Kharg Island, other than I said, hit it except for the valves where the oil comes out. Because when you hit that, that means you’re going to lose a little oil. But one thing is happening. Amazingly, ships are floating up to Texas and Louisiana, and they’re going to Alaska, and they’re loading up with oil like we’ve never seen before. BAIER: Americans want to know when it’s over though, right? TRUMP: Yeah, look, Vietnam lasted 19 years. Iraq was like 10 years. Korea was seven years. Another one was 14 years. Another one was 12 years. Another one was nine years. We’re in there for two and a half months. The other thing they talk about, so we lost tens of thousands of soldiers in Vietnam, we lost tens of thousands of soldiers in practically every war. I’ve lost — and I wish we’d lost none because I know those parents, I spoke to them — lost 13 soldiers in two wars.

Watch above via Fox News.

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