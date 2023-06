Cable News Ratings Monday June 19: Bret Baier Scores With Trump Interview

Fox News topped the cable news ratings across the board on Monday, winning in both the total viewer and key 25-54 age demographic averages for total day and prime time viewers.

Fox’s Bret Baier came in second place overall with his sitdown interview with former President Donald Trump, which brought in 2.6 million total viewers. The Five landed first in total viewers with 2.78 million, but Baier did win overall in the demo, beating The Five — 289,000 to 273,000, respectively.

Fox News scored four shows over 2 million viewers with Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity joining Baier and The Five. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell were also over the 2 million viewers mark — both beating Fox and CNN in their respective time slots (although Fox won in the demo.)

Fox returned to number one last week, notching its highest-rated week since Tucker Carlson’s ouster in late April.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

735 CNN THIS MORNING:

298 MORNING JOE:

920 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

58 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1007 CNN THIS MORNING:

313 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

157 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1087 CNN THIS MORNING:

347 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1252 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

522 MORNING JOE:

1087 NATIONAL REPORT:

178 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1255 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

570 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

739 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

33 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1267 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

522 — — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1586 INSIDE POLITICS:

554 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

613 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

134 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1342 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

526 — — NEWSNATION NOW:

32 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1201 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

557 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

758 AMERICAN AGENDA:

144 — 3p STORY, THE:

1176 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

590 — — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

63 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1293 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

621 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1409 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

253 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2786 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

641 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

227 HILL, THE:

31 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2600 SITUATION ROOM:

505 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1405 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

277 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

49 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2411 JUNETEENTH ON CNN:

399 REIDOUT:

1234 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

355 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

68 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1886 JUNETEENTH: A CELEBRATION:

612 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1300 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

406 CUOMO:

155 9p HANNITY:

2093 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2373 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

239 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

109 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1788 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2009 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

243 BANFIELD:

106 11p GUTFELD!:

1750 JUNETEENTH ON CNN:

361 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1183 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

152 CUOMO:

98

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

88 CNN THIS MORNING:

77 MORNING JOE:

89 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

2 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

129 CNN THIS MORNING:

72 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

121 CNN THIS MORNING:

93 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

119 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

116 MORNING JOE:

109 NATIONAL REPORT:

10 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

127 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

120 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

74 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

142 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

86 — — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

181 INSIDE POLITICS:

85 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

67 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

11 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

135 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

86 — — NEWSNATION NOW:

4 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

125 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

97 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 — 3p STORY, THE:

127 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

85 — — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

9 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

144 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

130 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 — 5p FIVE, THE:

273 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

136 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

19 HILL, THE:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

289 SITUATION ROOM:

95 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

166 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

250 JUNETEENTH ON CNN:

77 REIDOUT:

135 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

214 JUNETEENTH: A CELEBRATION:

116 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

138 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 CUOMO:

38 9p HANNITY:

260 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

259 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

25 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

26 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

232 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

228 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

260 JUNETEENTH ON CNN:

62 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

115 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 CUOMO:

12

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 465,000

Fox News: 1.44 million

MSNBC: 1.06 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 92,000

Fox News: 168,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 612,000

Fox News: 1.92 million

MSNBC: 1.89 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 116,000

Fox News: 235,000

MSNBC: 208,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

