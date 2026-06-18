Briefing Room Cracks Up as Vance Grilled About Trump’s ‘Joking’ Threat to Blame Him

Reporters laughed when Vice President JD Vance was confronted over President Donald Trump’s “joking” suggestion he would blame Vance if the Iran deal fails.

The president closed out the 52nd Group of 7 (G7) Summit at Evian-le-Bains, France, with a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, which was dominated by the then-unreleased Iran memorandum of understanding.

In one exchange, Trump drew laughs with a suggestion that had the ring of truth to it:

REPORTER: Is there some element to this where you send the vice president, if it works out, great, you look like a genius for sending him. And if it doesn’t work out, it’s the vice president’s. TRUMP: I like that idea, sure. What? This way, if it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He’s going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. Yeah, I like that idea. I think it’s a good idea. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

The room broke out in laughter when Vance was asked about the crack at Thursday’s White House press briefing:

AFP WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT DANNY KEMP: President Trump said yesterday that he was going to blame you if the talks with Iran go sideways. Are you worried that he’s going to make you the fall guy? (LAUGHTER) VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: No, not at all. I mean, I think the president was joking, but as he often does, but no, I think, look, the entire team has worked very well on this and we’ve got this thing to a very good place for the American people. Now, I have seen some progressive criticisms of me personally saying, what experience does the vice president of the United States have with hostile, high stakes negotiations?

Watch above via Fox News.

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