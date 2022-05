Fox News’ second-highest rated program in terms of overall viewers, Tucker Carlson Tonight, led all of cable news Monday night in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Carlson brought in 508,000 demo viewers, far surpassing The Five’s 374,000 demo viewers.

The Five had most overall viewers with 3.306 million total viewers, edging out Carlson’s 3.16 million total viewers.

Carlson was so dominant among younger viewers that he more than tripled CNN’s Anderson Cooper in their time slot, who only brought in 162,000 demo viewers. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes landed in third place at 8 p.m. in the demo with 128,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

990 NEW DAY:

297 MORNING JOE:

783 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

30 ELEMENTARY:

18 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1343 NEW DAY:

390 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

115 MORNING IN AMERICA:

36 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1629 NEW DAY:

491 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1577 CNN NEWSROOM:

537 MORNING JOE:

881 NATIONAL REPORT:

161 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1669 CNN NEWSROOM:

581 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

628 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

131 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1714 AT THIS HOUR:

560 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

532 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

190 12p — INSIDE POLITICS:

666 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

564 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

158 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

192 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1684 CNN NEWSROOM:

691 MTP DAILY:

616 — BLUE BLOODS:

184 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1510 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 KATY TUR REPORTS:

634 AMERICAN AGENDA:

189 BLUE BLOODS:

217 3p STORY, THE:

1532 CNN NEWSROOM:

642 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

623 — BLUE BLOODS:

301 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1615 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

676 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1093 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

255 BLUE BLOODS:

361 5p FIVE, THE:

3306 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

660 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

294 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

177 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2577 SITUATION ROOM:

620 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1135 SPICER & CO:

299 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

91 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2702 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

649 REIDOUT:

1069 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

301 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3161 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

791 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1110 STINCHFIELD:

276 NEWSNATION PRIME:

62 9p HANNITY:

2475 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

657 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2035 PRIME NEWS:

136 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

69 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2144 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

678 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1265 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

177 BANFIELD:

62 11p GUTFELD!:

1964 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

504 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

771 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

111 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

23

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

162 NEW DAY:

69 MORNING JOE:

104 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

11 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

225 NEW DAY:

86 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

19 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

295 NEW DAY:

127 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

269 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 MORNING JOE:

113 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

223 AT THIS HOUR:

96 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p — INSIDE POLITICS:

116 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

56 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

288 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 MTP DAILY:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 KATY TUR REPORTS:

71 AMERICAN AGENDA:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

215 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

53 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

201 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

110 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

95 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

47 5p FIVE, THE:

374 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

310 SITUATION ROOM:

165 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

109 SPICER & CO:

43 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

350 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

142 REIDOUT:

137 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

508 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

162 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

128 STINCHFIELD:

34 NEWSNATION PRIME:

19 9p HANNITY:

383 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

137 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

228 PRIME NEWS:

27 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

19 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

387 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

154 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

375 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

120 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

84 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 561,000

Fox News: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 842,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 118,000

Fox News: 275,000

MSNBC: 95,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 709,000

Fox News: 2.59 million

MSNBC: 1.47 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 151,000

Fox News: 426,000

MSNBC: 159,000

