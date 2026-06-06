CNN Panelist Claims Trump Hates Black People, So You Can’t Argue Graham Platner’s Nazi Tattoo Is Disqualifying

Former SportsCenter anchor Cari Champion said Americans cannot argue Main Senate candidate Graham Platner’s (D) Nazi tattoo should disqualify him from holding office, because President Donald Trump is in the White House — even though he hates all Black people.

She made the bold claim during a feisty exchange on CNN’s Table for Five on Saturday.

Champion said Platner has “baggage,” which spurred paneist Arthur Aidala to jump in.

“He’s got an antisemitic tattoo on his chest,” Aidala said, referring to the infamous Totenkopf tattoo Platner had.

Platner has since removed the tattoo and claimed he had no idea it was a Nazi symbol, but a woman who dated Platner contradicted that claim in The New York Times on Friday, saying he referred to it as “my Totenkopf.”

Aidala continued, saying “That should be an automatic disqualification.”

But Champion disagreed.

“I’m not excusing this man’s behavior, but what I am telling you is you cannot say that with this president in office,” Champion said.

“No no, you can,” Aidala contested.

“You cannot say that,” Champion reiterated. “I feel like this president is saying ‘I hate Black people.'”

Shen then smacked her hands together as if she was saying she was done with Trump.

“He doesn’t have a tattoo that says it,” Aidala fired back.

Champion then claimed Trump was “rolling back civil rights.”

Their back-and-forth happened as the scandals have been piling up for the Platner campaign recently. Beyond his Nazi tattoo, his old Reddit posts have been been under scrutiny — including one where he praised Nazi-era helmets — and last week he admitted to sexting several women who were not his wife. Platner slammed the “establishment media” afterward for trying to “rip apart” his loving marriage.

Days later, the aforementioned NYT article was published in which several women accused Platner of “unsettling” behavior.

Watch above via CNN.

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