Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley argued many Republican lawmakers are worried about President Donald Trump’s handling of the war and that the only people truly happy with it right now are Iran’s theocratic leaders.

Riley shared his take during an appearance on The Journal Editorial Report on Fox News on Saturday. WSJ editor and show host Paul Gigot asked Riley what “message” was being sent by the House passing a war powers resolution earlier this week to end the war, along with a similar resolution in the Senate.

“Well, to Iran, I think it sends a horrible message,” Riley said. “They see some cleavage here between Trump and his party and congress, and that’s what the mullahs see.”

Riley continued, asking why are “Republicans feeling this way?”

He answered his own question:

I think they too think that the president might be going wobbly on the war. That he may not see this through. That he may cut a deal that reopens the [Strait of Hormuz] without getting assurances that the nuclear weapons program will be eliminated, the enriched uranium will be eliminated, and that the proxies like Hezbollah will be dealt with. And they’re saying, “Why should we stick our necks out here if the president’s going to cut a deal that doesn’t get the job done?”

“Overall, it’s a bad sign,” Riley added. “The only ones smiling about this really are the Iranian mullahs.”

Riley’s answer not only follows the House resolution passed last week, but Trump announcing on May 23 that a deal with Iran would be announced “shortly.”

A deal has not come together since then, though, and the fragile ceasefire in place between the two countries has been violated several times.

CBS News reported on Saturday, “The U.S. shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones headed toward the Strait of Hormuz overnight Saturday local time, while seven ballistic missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain were largely intercepted as well.”

When asked how he defines ceasefire this week, Trump quipped to reporters, “In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.”

Watch above.

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