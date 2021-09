MSNBC host Joy Reid edged out her CNN rival Erin Burnett in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic on Monday night.

The ReidOut, which airs at 7 p.m., drew 196,000 viewers in the demo, compared to 192,000 viewers for Erin Burnett OutFront. Reid handily beat Burnett in total viewers as well, drawing 1.3 million to Burnett’s 795,000.

Fox News won the 7 p.m. hour overall, however. Fox News Primetime, hosted this week by Brian Kilmeade, drew 2.2 million total viewers and 381,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

920 NEW DAY:

265 MORNING JOE:

698 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

22 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1287 NEW DAY:

388 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

106 MORNING IN AMERICA:

12 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1602 NEW DAY:

477 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1766 CNN NEWSROOM:

529 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

656 NATIONAL REPORT:

142 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1692 CNN NEWSROOM:

612 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

591 — JAG:

102 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1613 AT THIS HOUR:

629 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

573 — JAG:

105 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1671 INSIDE POLITICS:

616 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

637 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

140 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

189 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1568 CNN NEWSROOM:

608 MTP DAILY:

710 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

265 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1554 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 KATY TUR REPORTS:

707 AMERICAN AGENDA:

157 BLUE BLOODS:

188 3p STORY, THE:

1560 CNN NEWSROOM:

683 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

808 — BLUE BLOODS:

240 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1664 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

753 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1317 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

232 BLUE BLOODS:

327 5p FIVE, THE:

3338 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

704 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

261 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

110 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2342 SITUATION ROOM:

606 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1243 SPICER & CO:

257 DONLON REPORT, THE:

51 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2202 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

795 REIDOUT:

1308 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

364 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3160 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

801 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1213 STINCHFIELD:

207 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

43 9p HANNITY:

2376 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

749 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2138 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

155 NEWSNATION PRIME:

39 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2035 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

616 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1266 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

127 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

1986 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

449 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

922 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

93 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)



ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

163 NEW DAY:

36 MORNING JOE:

80 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

247 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

286 NEW DAY:

90 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

298 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

63 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

51 — JAG:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

272 AT THIS HOUR:

133 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

54 — JAG:

4 12p OUTNUMBERED:

250 INSIDE POLITICS:

131 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 MTP DAILY:

82 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

26 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

316 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

11 3p STORY, THE:

279 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

291 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

176 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

128 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

511 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

144 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

379 SITUATION ROOM:

150 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 SPICER & CO:

21 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

381 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

192 REIDOUT:

196 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

49 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

520 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

175 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

195 STINCHFIELD:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

380 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

157 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

276 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

12 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

364 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

161 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

125 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

348 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

128 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

106 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

8 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 572,000

Fox News: 1.75 million

MSNBC: 900,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 129,000

Fox News: 308,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 722,000

Fox News: 2.52 million

MSNBC: 1.54 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 164,000

Fox News: 421,000

MSNBC: 199,000

