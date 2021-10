An interview with former President Donald Trump was just what the doctor ordered for Sean Hannity to vault him to the top of the cable news ratings heap Thursday.

According to data from Nielsen, the Fox News 9 p.m. host topped all shows in both total viewers (3.15 million) and the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic (464,000).

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

916 NEW DAY:

340 MORNING JOE:

817 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

21 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1261 NEW DAY:

376 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

98 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1641 NEW DAY:

446 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1655 CNN NEWSROOM:

499 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

679 NATIONAL REPORT:

136 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1699 CNN NEWSROOM:

549 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

637 — JAG:

85 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1732 AT THIS HOUR:

555 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

626 — JAG:

118 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1731 INSIDE POLITICS:

603 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

716 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

110 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

171 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1597 CNN NEWSROOM:

669 MTP DAILY:

741 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

277 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1546 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 KATY TUR REPORTS:

672 AMERICAN AGENDA:

155 BLUE BLOODS:

253 3p STORY, THE:

1622 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

705 — BLUE BLOODS:

270 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1429 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

652 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1343 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

220 BLUE BLOODS:

319 5p FIVE, THE:

2877 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

643 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

313 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

156 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2146 SITUATION ROOM:

578 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1178 SPICER & CO:

362 DONLON REPORT, THE:

41 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1894 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

726 REIDOUT:

1280 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

447 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

28 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2895 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

842 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1292 STINCHFIELD:

224 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

77 9p HANNITY:

3153 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

805 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2260 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

142 NEWSNATION PRIME:

62 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2142 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

646 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1401 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

164 BANFIELD:

43 11p GUTFELD!:

1770 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

449 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1101 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

133 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

14

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

159 NEW DAY:

45 MORNING JOE:

99 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

196 NEW DAY:

50 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

236 NEW DAY:

75 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

93 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

84 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — JAG:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

247 AT THIS HOUR:

126 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

83 — JAG:

2 12p OUTNUMBERED:

237 INSIDE POLITICS:

123 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

99 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

9 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

231 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 MTP DAILY:

117 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

216 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 KATY TUR REPORTS:

100 AMERICAN AGENDA:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

15 3p STORY, THE:

225 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

88 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

200 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

122 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

136 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

43 BLUE BLOODS:

32 5p FIVE, THE:

351 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

57 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

254 SITUATION ROOM:

126 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

122 SPICER & CO:

50 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

275 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

163 REIDOUT:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

49 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

407 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

186 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

155 STINCHFIELD:

48 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 9p HANNITY:

464 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

167 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

293 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

29 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

397 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

159 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

182 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

353 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

120 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

169 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 557,000

Fox News: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 955,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 118,000

Fox News: 260,000

MSNBC: 124,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 764,000

Fox News: 2.73 million

MSNBC: 1.65 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 171,000

Fox News: 423,000

MSNBC: 210,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

