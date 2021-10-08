'This is All Nonsense': Jan. 6 Committee Dunks on Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson Over Viral Twitter Thread Claiming Capitol Riot Probe is 'Dead'

The Twitter page for January 6th Committee is dunking on a viral Twitter thread from the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson claiming the probe into the Capitol Riot is “dead.”

“I have some bad news. After multiple calls I have some extremely grim news,” Wilson’s thread began. “As of now 1/6 commission is dead already, and will not enforce the subpoenas. Trump wins. The 1/6 terror plot will go unexamined and unpunished. To say I’m livid is putting it mildly.”

The former Republican strategist went on to say that the committee is “staffed wrong, led wrong,” and is “a gutless exercise to get back to talking about infrastructure.”

“They’re not taking the risk seriously, they’re not taking the data before them seriously, and they’re eager to run out the clock,” he said. “Livid.”

Wilson alleged that he was told that their plan is to “bring in academics to examine the information from that day.”

“It should be a [Law Enforcement/Intelligence Community] style counterterrorism investigation,” he wrote. “The leadership has already decided to slow roll it and write a tsk tsk memo at the end.”

Wilson claimed that the committee was “afraid of 1A implications,” adding, “The FUCK? How about being afraid of a mob coming to fucking kill you? Democrats, never tell me again ‘We got this.’ Because you don’t have this.”

“Stay locked in your bubble that the modern GOP won’t have a mob of Bannon’s terrorists burn you to the ground and piss on the ashes,” he concluded. “An unpunished coup is a training exercise.”

The January 6th Committee was unimpressed by Wilson sounding the alarm, calling his thread “nonsense.”

“Prove me wrong and I’ll be DELIGHTED,” Wilson shot back.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), a member of the select committee, additionally responded to Wilson’s claims, adding that a statement would be coming soon:

“This is not true,” she wrote. “1/6 Committee is making significant progress and we will enforce subpoenas.”

Wilson’s thread, and its responses, follow the committee’s announcement that it has issued subpoenas to two individuals, Ali Alexander (also known as Ali Akbar) and Nathan Martin, and the entity Stop the Steal, LLC, in connection with the Capitol attack.

The committee had previously issued subpoenas demanding documents from four of Donald Trump’s closest advisers: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel, who served as the Chief of Staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller.

