Fox News’ top-rated host Tucker Carlson scored big in the ratings on Tuesday night.

The host of Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. not only crushed his time slot rivals in the key 25-54 age demographic and in overall viewers, but also way outpaced his network rival for the number one show on cable: The Five.

Tucker beat out Anderson Cooper’s 817,000 total average viewers and Chris Hayes’ 1.43 million total average viewers at 8 p.m. with a whopping 3.52 million total average viewers.

In the demo, Tucker’s 625,000 viewers far outpaced Coopers’ 196,000 demo viewers and quadrupled Hayes’ 156,000.

The Five, which often tops the charts, came in second place to Tucker with 3.34 million total average viewers and trailed further behind with 464,000 viewers in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

969 NEW DAY:

316 MORNING JOE:

758 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

17 ELEMENTARY:

49 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1268 NEW DAY:

360 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

95 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1536 NEW DAY:

481 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1716 CNN NEWSROOM:

534 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

682 NATIONAL REPORT:

168 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1719 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

578 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

104 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1600 AT THIS HOUR:

598 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

103 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1659 INSIDE POLITICS:

646 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

613 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

196 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

185 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1466 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 MTP DAILY:

649 — BLUE BLOODS:

178 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1454 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 KATY TUR REPORTS:

689 AMERICAN AGENDA:

192 BLUE BLOODS:

273 3p STORY, THE:

1502 CNN NEWSROOM:

648 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

777 DAY OF OUTRAGE:

144 BLUE BLOODS:

293 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1305 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

848 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1266 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

215 BLUE BLOODS:

413 5p FIVE, THE:

3340 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

734 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

225 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

143 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2490 SITUATION ROOM:

653 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1306 SPICER & CO:

253 DONLON REPORT, THE:

73 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2115 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

724 REIDOUT:

1290 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

382 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

48 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3516 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

817 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1433 STINCHFIELD:

249 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

55 9p HANNITY:

3036 CNN TONIGHT:

640 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2292 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

154 NEWSNATION PRIME:

49 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2465 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

567 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1375 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

180 BANFIELD:

71 11p GUTFELD!:

1977 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

413 11TH HOUR:

806 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

84 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

192 NEW DAY:

77 MORNING JOE:

76 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

9 ELEMENTARY:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

194 NEW DAY:

61 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

231 NEW DAY:

91 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

96 NATIONAL REPORT:

27 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

250 AT THIS HOUR:

122 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

212 INSIDE POLITICS:

119 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

53 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 MTP DAILY:

70 — BLUE BLOODS:

35 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 KATY TUR REPORTS:

61 AMERICAN AGENDA:

39 BLUE BLOODS:

51 3p STORY, THE:

191 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

51 DAY OF OUTRAGE:

40 BLUE BLOODS:

47 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

177 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

154 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

73 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

37 BLUE BLOODS:

50 5p FIVE, THE:

464 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

161 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

38 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

336 SITUATION ROOM:

184 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

123 SPICER & CO:

26 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

373 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

194 REIDOUT:

136 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

625 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

196 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

156 STINCHFIELD:

47 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 9p HANNITY:

477 CNN TONIGHT:

185 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

247 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

48 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

475 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

140 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

166 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

47 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

392 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

92 11TH HOUR:

109 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 554,000

Fox: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 921,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 288,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 675,000

Fox News: 3.00 million

MSNBC: 1.70 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 174,000

Fox News: 526,000

MSNBC: 190,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

