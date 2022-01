Fox News’ The Five topped the charts on Tuesday as MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow eclipsed Laura Ingraham.

The Five led the day with an average of 3.36 million total viewers, followed closely by Tucker Carlson’s 3.27 million total viewers and Sean Hannity’s 2.64 million.

Lower down the charts, Maddow managed to notch the 8th most-watched show on cable by just surpassing Laura Ingraham with 2.16 million total viewers. Ingraham came in 9th place with 2.13 million total viewers.

Carlson, yet again, won the key 25-54 age demographic with 565,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

868 NEW DAY:

309 MORNING JOE:

770 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

18 ELEMENTARY:

44 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1300 NEW DAY:

354 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

101 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1550 NEW DAY:

472 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1665 CNN NEWSROOM:

516 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

792 NATIONAL REPORT:

167 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1643 CNN NEWSROOM:

605 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

570 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

65 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1687 AT THIS HOUR:

694 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

551 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

195 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1743 INSIDE POLITICS:

658 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

654 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

149 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

253 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1447 CNN NEWSROOM:

702 MTP DAILY:

675 — BLUE BLOODS:

202 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1388 CNN NEWSROOM:

744 KATY TUR REPORTS:

670 AMERICAN AGENDA:

180 BLUE BLOODS:

222 3p STORY, THE:

1521 CNN NEWSROOM:

657 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

682 — BLUE BLOODS:

346 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1589 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

807 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1321 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

207 BLUE BLOODS:

429 5p FIVE, THE:

3365 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

786 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

209 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

154 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2497 SITUATION ROOM:

665 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1304 SPICER & CO:

302 DONLON REPORT, THE:

78 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1858 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

670 REIDOUT:

1200 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

437 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3279 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

860 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1442 STINCHFIELD:

201 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

44 9p HANNITY:

2649 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

727 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2166 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

105 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2113 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

628 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1489 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

130 BANFIELD:

46 11p GUTFELD!:

1799 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

487 11TH HOUR:

970 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

94 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

154 NEW DAY:

68 MORNING JOE:

104 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 ELEMENTARY:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

217 NEW DAY:

73 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

208 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

101 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

232 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

75 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

273 AT THIS HOUR:

152 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 12p OUTNUMBERED:

272 INSIDE POLITICS:

177 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

248 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 MTP DAILY:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

35 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 KATY TUR REPORTS:

89 AMERICAN AGENDA:

48 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

48 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

265 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

211 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

126 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

75 5p FIVE, THE:

502 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

204 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

26 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

357 SITUATION ROOM:

163 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

118 SPICER & CO:

23 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

316 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

169 REIDOUT:

141 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

42 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

565 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

248 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

195 STINCHFIELD:

40 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

366 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

204 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

299 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

36 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

321 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

143 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

183 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

45 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

333 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

109 11TH HOUR:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 585,000

Fox: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 929,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 140,000

Fox News: 274,000

MSNBC: 116,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 738,000

Fox News: 2.68 million

MSNBC: 1.69 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 199,000

Fox News: 417,000

MSNBC: 226,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com