Fox News continued to dominate ratings during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On Tuesday, the network raked in 1.4 million total viewers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, including 231,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25 to 54 age demographic. By contrast, CNN notched just 711,000 total viewers and 144,000 in the demo. MSNBC, meanwhile, had 858,000 viewers with 84,000 in the demo.

Fox News was also the ratings leader for the confirmation hearing on Monday, with 1.7 million viewers tuning in during the 3 p.m. hour, when Jackson made her opening statement.

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1084 NEW DAY:

421 MORNING JOE:

769 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

36 ELEMENTARY:

54 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1475 NEW DAY:

507 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

105 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1701 NEW DAY:

639 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1496 CNN NEWSROOM:

703 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

820 NATIONAL REPORT:

171 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1363 CNN NEWSROOM:

674 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1557 AT THIS HOUR:

735 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

167 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1477 INSIDE POLITICS:

694 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

225 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

249 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1530 CNN NEWSROOM:

764 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

845 — BLUE BLOODS:

171 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1510 CNN NEWSROOM:

755 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

196 BLUE BLOODS:

204 3p STORY, THE:

1535 CNN NEWSROOM:

877 — — BLUE BLOODS:

232 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1448 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

943 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1169 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

235 BLUE BLOODS:

297 5p FIVE, THE:

3290 SITUATION ROOM:

905 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

271 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

156 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2522 SITUATION ROOM:

769 — SPICER & CO:

275 DONLON REPORT, THE:

61 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2997 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

881 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

360 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

50 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3498 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1097 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1501 STINCHFIELD:

287 NEWSNATION PRIME:

65 9p HANNITY:

2745 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1026 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1561 PRIME NEWS:

144 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

75 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2486 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

899 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1343 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

200 BANFIELD:

49 11p GUTFELD!:

2012 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

676 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

953 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

147 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

101 MORNING JOE:

89 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

7 ELEMENTARY:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

299 NEW DAY:

129 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

281 NEW DAY:

146 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

163 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

23 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

281 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

263 AT THIS HOUR:

144 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

251 INSIDE POLITICS:

134 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

44 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

59 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

250 CNN NEWSROOM:

169 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

244 CNN NEWSROOM:

231 — — BLUE BLOODS:

32 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

281 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

218 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

116 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

45 BLUE BLOODS:

57 5p FIVE, THE:

539 SITUATION ROOM:

228 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

44 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

435 SITUATION ROOM:

186 — SPICER & CO:

36 DONLON REPORT, THE:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

454 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

246 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

45 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

577 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

340 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

242 STINCHFIELD:

76 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 9p HANNITY:

472 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

302 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

234 PRIME NEWS:

29 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

16 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

451 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

234 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

173 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

43 BANFIELD:

10 11p GUTFELD!:

331 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

149 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

134 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

24 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 723,000

Fox: 1.81 million

MSNBC: 976,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 181,000

Fox News: 320,000

MSNBC: 125,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1 million

Fox News: 2.91 million

MSNBC: 1.46 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 292,000

Fox News: 500,000

MSNBC: 217,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com