Vanilla Ice can’t wrap his head around fellow musicians cancelling on President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 concert, exclaiming, “Who throws a better party than Trump?”

Vanilla Ice, real name Robert Van Winkle, joined Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News’ Saturday in America and said he is “super proud” to participate in Trump’s event even as multiple other artists have fled the event, including Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, and others.

The Freedom 250 event is part of what is being called The Great American State Fair and it’s one of a series of events set to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday. Some of the musicians who have dropped out of their planned performances have accused event coordinators of selling it as more non-partisan than it is.

Trump lashed out at musicians who dropped out and even floated simply turning the concert into a MAGA rally, but Ice appears still set to perform. The Ice Ice Baby rapper argued on Saturday that the event is non-partisan and the music is simply meant to bring people together to celebrate the country. He also praised Trump parties as “classy” and “fun” and said that should be another incentive to take part.

Ice said:

It’s crazy that all the attention is coming down on all this event and everything because I’m honored and just super proud. My mom is proud and everybody I know is like, this is awesome. And then there’s some people that, you know, are bailing out and all this stuff and I’m like, why? You know this will be the greatest concert on the planet. We’re turning 250 years [old]. This is, let’s celebrate the country that we’re born and raised in. What’s wrong with being patriotic? You know, and they said, oh because Trump’s putting it on. I’m like, so who throws a better party than Trump? Man, I’ve been to a lot of them. That guy knows how to throw a real party and they’re classy, they’re great, they’re fun, and just over the top, and amazing. So I’m like, even better. So I don’t get it.

The rapper argued musicians should be put on a “pedestal” when it comes to politics.

He said:

I know that there’s a snow globe out there and the world is kind of shaken up on their beliefs politically and different things like that. But this isn’t something that I think should be put on that kind of pedestal, especially as an entertainer. I don’t think that it’s fair to us to be put on some kind of political platform. We just kind of play for anybody and it’s music. It’s like a DJ, you can throw it on for any wedding. If Joe Biden is getting married, you can throw it on for him. I’m sure there’s fans over there on that side too. It’s about coming together, it’s about being American.

Watch above via Fox News.

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