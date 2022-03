Cable News Ratings Tuesday March 29: Stephanie Ruhle Has Strong Demo Performance in New Hour

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle landed in a solid second place behind Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld at 11 p.m. in both the key 25-54 age demographic and terms of total average viewers.

Ruhle beat her CNN time slot competition Don Lemon with 1.03 million total viewers on Tuesday night, compared to his 546,000 viewers. The host, who took over The 11th Hour from Brian Williams in March, also beat Lemon in the demo with 162,000 viewers compared to his to 136,000 demo viewers.

Ruhle was one of the only MSNBC hosts to beat their CNN time slot rival in the demo.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe also beat CNN’s New Day in the demo when averaging across the three hours both shows are on-air. Morning Joe averaged 110,000 demo viewers, while New Day averaged 97,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1109 NEW DAY:

317 MORNING JOE:

880 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

18 ELEMENTARY:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1477 NEW DAY:

386 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

92 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1733 NEW DAY:

592 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1859 CNN NEWSROOM:

759 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

826 NATIONAL REPORT:

190 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1917 CNN NEWSROOM:

789 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

692 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

107 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1831 AT THIS HOUR:

807 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

638 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

131 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1936 INSIDE POLITICS:

817 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

733 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

129 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

233 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1619 CNN NEWSROOM:

806 MTP DAILY:

792 — BLUE BLOODS:

205 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1526 CNN NEWSROOM:

723 KATY TUR REPORTS:

820 AMERICAN AGENDA:

179 BLUE BLOODS:

238 3p STORY, THE:

1620 CNN NEWSROOM:

807 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

784 — BLUE BLOODS:

244 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1784 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

819 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1127 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

259 BLUE BLOODS:

284 5p FIVE, THE:

3651 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

771 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

204 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

115 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2626 SITUATION ROOM:

767 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1264 SPICER & CO:

238 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

98 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2915 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

954 REIDOUT:

1113 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

349 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

74 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3477 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

921 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1345 STINCHFIELD:

231 NEWSNATION PRIME:

57 9p HANNITY:

2948 CNN TONIGHT:

776 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1543 PRIME NEWS:

116 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

58 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2451 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

756 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1452 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

147 BANFIELD:

42 11p GUTFELD!:

2222 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

546 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1025 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

129 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

30

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

59 MORNING JOE:

110 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

283 NEW DAY:

95 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

289 NEW DAY:

137 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

160 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

81 NATIONAL REPORT:

40 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

271 AT THIS HOUR:

143 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

337 INSIDE POLITICS:

152 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

82 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

26 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

37 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

289 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 MTP DAILY:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

256 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 KATY TUR REPORTS:

94 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

97 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

310 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

185 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

94 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

23 5p FIVE, THE:

582 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

224 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

380 SITUATION ROOM:

257 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

137 SPICER & CO:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

424 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

265 REIDOUT:

158 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

550 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

244 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

181 STINCHFIELD:

29 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 9p HANNITY:

468 CNN TONIGHT:

210 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

209 PRIME NEWS:

19 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

373 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

183 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

180 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

376 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

136 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

162 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

6 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 675,000

Fox: 1.97 million

MSNBC: 910,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 158,000

Fox News: 331,000

MSNBC: 114,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 818,000

Fox News: 2.96 million

MSNBC: 1.45 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 212,000

Fox News: 464,000

MSNBC: 190,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

