On a night of key primary battles and special election coverage, CNN failed to surpass 1 million total viewers for any of the network’s prime time shows.

Fox News and MSNBC, meanwhile, raked in well over 1 million viewers for each program between 4 and 11 p.m. — Fox broke the million viewer mark for all of its programming on Tuesday.

MSNBC’s highest-rated hour was its 9 p.m. election night coverage, bringing in 1.34 million total viewers. Fox News peaked at 8 p.m. during Tucker Carlson Tonight.

CNN’s top-rated hour was its 9 p.m. election coverage, bringing in 819,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1114 NEW DAY:

351 MORNING JOE:

804 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

12 ELEMENTARY:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1523 NEW DAY:

484 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

78 MORNING IN AMERICA:

22 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1662 NEW DAY:

499 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1302 CNN NEWSROOM:

573 MORNING JOE:

851 NATIONAL REPORT:

175 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1284 CNN NEWSROOM:

516 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

532 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

88 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1460 AT THIS HOUR:

486 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

485 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

121 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1517 INSIDE POLITICS:

657 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

590 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

157 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

214 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1312 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 MTP DAILY:

638 — BLUE BLOODS:

194 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1373 CNN NEWSROOM:

618 KATY TUR REPORTS:

563 AMERICAN AGENDA:

179 BLUE BLOODS:

186 3p STORY, THE:

1370 CNN NEWSROOM:

564 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

674 — BLUE BLOODS:

166 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1367 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

603 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1263 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

273 BLUE BLOODS:

234 5p FIVE, THE:

3138 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

616 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

274 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

114 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2564 SITUATION ROOM:

601 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1219 SPICER & CO:

266 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

53 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2670 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

628 REIDOUT:

1038 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

326 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3201 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

756 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1222 STINCHFIELD:

276 NEWSNATION PRIME:

71 9p HANNITY:

2866 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

819 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1339 SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTCOV:

159 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

58 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2688 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

802 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1291 SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTCOV:

217 BANFIELD:

57 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1825 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

660 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1048 — NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

58

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

196 NEW DAY:

67 MORNING JOE:

110 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

257 NEW DAY:

120 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

128 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

177 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 MORNING JOE:

95 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

57 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

171 AT THIS HOUR:

100 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

44 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 12p OUTNUMBERED:

171 INSIDE POLITICS:

123 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

194 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 MTP DAILY:

82 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

193 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 KATY TUR REPORTS:

72 AMERICAN AGENDA:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

14 3p STORY, THE:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

112 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

213 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

123 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

130 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

15 5p FIVE, THE:

418 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

112 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

3 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

359 SITUATION ROOM:

118 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

105 SPICER & CO:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

389 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

147 REIDOUT:

100 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

37 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

559 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

199 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 STINCHFIELD:

39 NEWSNATION PRIME:

15 9p HANNITY:

507 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

185 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

171 SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTCOV:

22 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

479 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

199 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

154 SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTCOV:

40 BANFIELD:

3 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

355 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

199 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 — NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

16

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 567,000

Fox News: 1.74 million

MSNBC: 882,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 131,000

Fox News: 279,000

MSNBC: 103,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 792,000

Fox News: 2.92 million

MSNBC: 1.28 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 194,000

Fox News: 515,000

MSNBC: 155,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com