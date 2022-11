Cable News Ratings Tuesday November 15: Fox News and CNN Soar in Ratings During Trump’s Announcement

Fox News and CNN soared in the ratings during former President Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement speech on Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Fox scored over 5.16 million total viewers and 929,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic during its 9 p.m. hour — massive numbers for the network.

CNN, which also carried part Trump’s speech, raked in 2.43 million total viewers and 656,000 demo viewers at 9 p.m.

MSNBC and the major broadcast networks skipped airing Trump’s speech live and stuck with their regularly scheduled programming.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1079 CNN THIS MORNING:

366 MORNING JOE:

1006 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

33 EARLY MORNING:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1483 CNN THIS MORNING:

471 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

117 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1847 CNN THIS MORNING:

620 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1979 CNN NEWSROOM:

677 MORNING JOE:

1059 NATIONAL REPORT:

138 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1891 CNN NEWSROOM:

858 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

858 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1937 AT THIS HOUR:

793 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

840 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1908 INSIDE POLITICS:

819 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

850 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

140 BLUE BLOODS:

85 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1760 CNN NEWSROOM:

793 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

898 — BLUE BLOODS:

134 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1789 CNN NEWSROOM:

964 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1012 AMERICAN AGENDA:

170 BLUE BLOODS:

208 3p STORY, THE:

1962 CNN NEWSROOM:

1019 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1023 — BLUE BLOODS:

217 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2075 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1127 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1536 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

213 BLUE BLOODS:

267 5p FIVE, THE:

3869 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1137 — SPICER & CO:

260 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

142 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3039 SITUATION ROOM:

1065 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1651 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

265 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3098 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1390 REIDOUT:

1470 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

381 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

64 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3662 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1679 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1800 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

547 CUOMO:

193 9p HANNITY:

5157 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2430 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1833 PRESIDENT TRUMP?S ANNOUNC:

1127 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

234 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3531 CNN TONIGHT:

1249 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1987 — NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

122 [10:09 PM-11:00 PM] 11p GUTFELD!:

2548 CNN TONIGHT:

745 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1218 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

211 BANFIELD:

85 [11:01 PM-11:59 PM]

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

177 CNN THIS MORNING:

68 MORNING JOE:

141 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

6 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

233 CNN THIS MORNING:

90 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 CNN THIS MORNING:

130 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

174 MORNING JOE:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

168 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

76 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

250 AT THIS HOUR:

160 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

81 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

253 INSIDE POLITICS:

160 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

6 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

149 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

78 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 KATY TUR REPORTS:

122 AMERICAN AGENDA:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p STORY, THE:

239 CNN NEWSROOM:

227 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

120 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

291 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

273 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

175 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

21 5p FIVE, THE:

546 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

278 — SPICER & CO:

34 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

442 SITUATION ROOM:

274 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

169 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

433 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

341 REIDOUT:

199 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

573 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

416 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

223 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

84 CUOMO:

24 9p HANNITY:

929 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

656 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

217 PRESIDENT TRUMP?S ANNOUNC:

195 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

38 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

637 CNN TONIGHT:

358 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

224 — NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

24 [10:09 PM-11:00 PM] 11p GUTFELD!:

481 CNN TONIGHT:

209 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

178 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 BANFIELD:

22 [11:01 PM-11:59 PM]

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 930,000

Fox News: 2.25 million

MSNBC: 1.14 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 221,000

Fox News: 343,000

MSNBC: 138,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.79 million

Fox News: 4.12 million

MSNBC: 1.87 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 477,000

Fox News: 713,000

MSNBC: 221,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

