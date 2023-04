Cable News Ratings Wednesday April 26: MSNBC Beats Fox News in Tucker Carlson’s Old Time Slot

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes won the 8 p.m. hour on cable news Wednesday night. Hayes’s win comes on the heels of Monday’s firing of Tucker Carlson — who long reigned during the hour.

Hayes beat Carlson’s temporary replacement, Brian Kilmeade, with 1.38 million total viewers to 1.33 million viewers.

Kilmeade’s two recent programs have struggled to retain all of Carlson’s audience in prime time. Where Carlson averaged 3.25 million total viewers and 443,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic last quarter, Kilmeade’s Wednesday night show brought in only 1.7 million viewers and 149,000 demo viewers – which landed the network behind both CNN and MSNBC in the demo.

Kilmeade did still manage to double Anderson Cooper, who landed in third place for the hour.

Overall, Fox News won prime time in total viewers beating MSNBC with 1.49 million to 1.34 million total viewers. However, MSNBC won in the prime time demo, for the second time this week, with 153,000 viewers to Fox’s 146,000.

Notably, the hours before and after Carlson’s old show on Fox News were also significantly down in viewership. Notably, Rachel Campos-Duffy guest hosted for Jesse Watters at 7 p.m.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

764 CNN THIS MORNING:

273 MORNING JOE:

899 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

31 EARLY MORNING:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1009 CNN THIS MORNING:

342 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

164 MORNING IN AMERICA:

38 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1259 CNN THIS MORNING:

408 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1337 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

505 MORNING JOE:

979 NATIONAL REPORT:

247 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1327 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

460 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

737 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

45 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1308 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

500 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

632 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1328 INSIDE POLITICS:

531 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

680 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

189 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1167 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

500 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

786 — NEWSNATION NOW:

30 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1110 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

487 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

739 [2:19 PM-2:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

192 — 3p STORY, THE:

1083 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

560 KATY TUR REPORTS:

830 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

39 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1133 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

560 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1525 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

249 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2626 SITUATION ROOM:

698 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

282 HILL, THE:

28 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1821 SITUATION ROOM:

592 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1567 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

295 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

38 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1558 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

720 REIDOUT:

1203 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

429 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

53 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1332 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

643 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1377 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

510 CUOMO:

154 9p HANNITY:

1704 CNN PRIMETIME:

549 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1326 PRIME NEWS:

325 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

91 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1448 CNN TONIGHT:

508 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1327 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

420 BANFIELD:

112 11p GUTFELD!:

1586 CNN TONIGHT:

346 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

921 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

191 CUOMO:

79

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

142 CNN THIS MORNING:

54 MORNING JOE:

124 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

7 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

177 CNN THIS MORNING:

90 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

25 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

162 CNN THIS MORNING:

70 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

170 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

75 MORNING JOE:

106 NATIONAL REPORT:

30 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

190 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

61 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

89 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

167 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

73 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

75 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

148 INSIDE POLITICS:

77 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

119 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

82 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

87 — NEWSNATION NOW:

1 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

140 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

98 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

105 [2:19 PM-2:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

17 — 3p STORY, THE:

131 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

121 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

6 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

124 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

111 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

144 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 — 5p FIVE, THE:

229 SITUATION ROOM:

131 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

35 HILL, THE:

5 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

170 SITUATION ROOM:

127 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

175 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

38 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

144 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

138 REIDOUT:

141 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

124 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

139 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

167 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

39 CUOMO:

18 9p HANNITY:

159 CNN PRIMETIME:

123 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

139 PRIME NEWS:

40 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

155 CNN TONIGHT:

112 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

153 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

52 BANFIELD:

27 11p GUTFELD!:

202 CNN TONIGHT:

101 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

152 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 CUOMO:

13

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 470,000

Fox News: 1.27 million

MSNBC: 965,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 93,000

Fox News: 147,000

MSNBC: 118,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 566,000

Fox News: 1.49 million

MSNBC: 1.34 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 146,000

MSNBC: 153,000

