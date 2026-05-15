‘Watch His Reaction’: Racist Streamer’s Face Sinks After Bond Set at $1.25 Million in Attempted Murder Case

Livestreamer Dalton Eatherly, who goes by the name “Chud the Builder” when he posts racist videos online, had a reckoning Friday when he was charged with the attempted murder of a Black man.

The 28-year-old faces additional charges including employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

CNN’s Boris Sanchez said Eatherly “was in court this morning facing multiple charges for a shooting outside a Tennessee court house two days ago.”

“Watch his reaction hearing this bond in court,” Sanchez said.

As the judge said, “I’m gonna set an initial bond at $1.25 million,” Eatherly, who had been looking up, shut his eyes tightly, as his attorney shook his head.

“Based upon the fact of how many people were in the courtyard, were here at the courthouse, and the seriousness of all these felonies,” the judge continued.

CNN’s Isabel Rosales said the incident “started out as a verbal fight that Eatherly turned toward [Joshua] Fox and then reached for his firearm, and then a physical fight ensued. Eatherly, according to this affidavit, then shot Fox multiple times. Fox was then airlifted over to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.”

Rosales said Eatherly livestreamed the interaction. On the audio played by CNN, Eatherley is heard saying he didn’t shoot until Fox allegedly started beating him up.

“Officers note that in the surveillance video that they witnessed, this never turned physical until [Eatherly] pulled out his gun,” Rosales said.

“Of course, we’ve reached out to his attorney for comment. But again, this is a live streamer who has made a name out of himself, out of essentially rage baiting, of saying vile content, of going up to people, especially minorities and Black people, calling them the N-word, calling them ‘chimps.’ So there’s been a major backlash from the community about this individual for a long time before this happened,” Rosales said.

Eatherly’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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