Fox News’ 11 p.m. talk show Gutfeld! tripled its time slot competitors on CNN and MSNBC in the key 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday.

The Greg Gutfeld hosted show pulled in 349,000 demo viewers compared to Don Lemon Tonight’s 101,000 and 11th Hour’s 122,000 demo viewers.

Gutfeld pulled in a total of 1.92 million average viewers, which was good enough to beat every CNN and MSNBC show except for Rachel Maddow — who brought in 2.3 million total average viewers.

Maddow pulled off a rare win over Laura Ingraham’s 2.28 million total average viewers, making her the most-watched female host on all of cable news Wednesday.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1083 NEW DAY:

274 MORNING JOE:

772 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

9 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1446 NEW DAY:

375 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

95 MORNING IN AMERICA:

17 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1864 NEW DAY:

440 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1917 CNN NEWSROOM:

554 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

656 NATIONAL REPORT:

180 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1826 CNN NEWSROOM:

579 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

499 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

70 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1852 AT THIS HOUR:

598 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

497 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

84 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2074 INSIDE POLITICS:

603 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

656 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

147 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

174 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1565 CNN NEWSROOM:

666 MTP DAILY:

696 — BLUE BLOODS:

108 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1602 CNN NEWSROOM:

646 KATY TUR REPORTS:

681 AMERICAN AGENDA:

191 BLUE BLOODS:

188 3p STORY, THE:

1568 CNN NEWSROOM:

640 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

745 — BLUE BLOODS:

202 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1727 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

621 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1274 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

220 BLUE BLOODS:

277 5p FIVE, THE:

3782 SITUATION ROOM:

599 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

219 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

129 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2679 SITUATION ROOM:

560 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1253 SPICER & CO:

248 DONLON REPORT, THE:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3123 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

764 REIDOUT:

1307 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

317 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

77 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3700 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

861 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1431 STINCHFIELD:

269 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

44 9p HANNITY:

2988 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

659 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2300 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

106 NEWSNATION PRIME:

43 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2284 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

628 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1361 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

123 BANFIELD:

68 11p GUTFELD!:

1922 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

348 11TH HOUR:

795 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

97 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

228 NEW DAY:

38 MORNING JOE:

86 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

278 NEW DAY:

63 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

313 NEW DAY:

96 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

333 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

50 NATIONAL REPORT:

28 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

358 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

34 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

361 AT THIS HOUR:

133 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

40 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

351 INSIDE POLITICS:

121 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

60 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

312 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 MTP DAILY:

76 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 KATY TUR REPORTS:

78 AMERICAN AGENDA:

33 BLUE BLOODS:

32 3p STORY, THE:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

156 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

76 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

333 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

115 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

20 5p FIVE, THE:

559 SITUATION ROOM:

128 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

28 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

397 SITUATION ROOM:

141 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

170 SPICER & CO:

17 DONLON REPORT, THE:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

480 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

182 REIDOUT:

185 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

49 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

649 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

194 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

165 STINCHFIELD:

62 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

439 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

164 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

291 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

23 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

369 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

155 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

147 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

349 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

101 11TH HOUR:

122 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 530,000

Fox: 1.96 million

MSNBC: 911,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 117,000

Fox News: 343,000

MSNBC: 104,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 716,000

Fox News: 2.99 million

MSNBC: 1.69 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 171,000

Fox News: 486,000

MSNBC: 201,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com