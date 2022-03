MSNBC retained its edge over CNN across prime time on Wednesday.

While CNN effectively tied MSNBC during the day time in terms of total viewers, MSNBC continues to land in a solid second in prime time – behind Fox News.

Across day time MSNBC brought in an average of 1.013 million viewers, while CNN was very close behind with an average of 1.010 million viewers.

In prime time, however, MSNBC brought in an average of 1.64 million viewers compared to CNN’s 1.27 million viewers.

CNN managed to handily beat MSNBC in the prime time demo, however, averaging 433,000 to MSNBC’s 226,000.

Fox News still led the way with an average of 2.16 million day time viewers and 3.17 million prime time viewers. In the demo MSNBC landed in third in both day time and prime time, while CNN was in second and Fox News scored first place – yet again.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1157 NEW DAY:

497 MORNING JOE:

962 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

16 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1620 NEW DAY:

640 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

92 MORNING IN AMERICA:

40 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1973 NEW DAY:

769 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2130 CNN NEWSROOM:

1029 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

880 NATIONAL REPORT:

186 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2171 CNN NEWSROOM:

1068 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

762 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

82 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2044 AT THIS HOUR:

1172 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

777 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

115 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2149 INSIDE POLITICS:

1247 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

175 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

194 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2238 CNN NEWSROOM:

1155 MTP DAILY:

866 — BLUE BLOODS:

150 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2173 CNN NEWSROOM:

1208 KATY TUR REPORTS:

874 AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

284 3p STORY, THE:

2262 CNN NEWSROOM:

1254 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

876 — BLUE BLOODS:

330 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2230 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1307 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

193 BLUE BLOODS:

345 5p FIVE, THE:

3871 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1277 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

252 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

161 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2937 SITUATION ROOM:

1138 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1225 SPICER & CO:

343 DONLON REPORT, THE:

72 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2826 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1261 REIDOUT:

1266 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

412 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

63 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3989 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1374 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1456 STINCHFIELD:

304 NEWSNATION PRIME:

79 9p HANNITY:

3167 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1230 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1881 PRIME NEWS:

129 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

79 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2364 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1210 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1570 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

151 BANFIELD:

54 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1453 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

826 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1058 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

154 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

63

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

273 NEW DAY:

127 MORNING JOE:

121 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

335 NEW DAY:

174 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

380 NEW DAY:

207 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

388 CNN NEWSROOM:

218 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

136 NATIONAL REPORT:

36 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

458 CNN NEWSROOM:

233 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

119 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

445 AT THIS HOUR:

217 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

109 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

395 INSIDE POLITICS:

277 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

40 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

423 CNN NEWSROOM:

292 MTP DAILY:

118 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

415 CNN NEWSROOM:

329 KATY TUR REPORTS:

115 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

46 3p STORY, THE:

392 CNN NEWSROOM:

315 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

121 — BLUE BLOODS:

52 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

403 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

262 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

78 5p FIVE, THE:

620 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

266 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

539 SITUATION ROOM:

297 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

121 SPICER & CO:

27 DONLON REPORT, THE:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

507 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

383 REIDOUT:

183 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

743 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

427 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

191 STINCHFIELD:

34 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 9p HANNITY:

584 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

428 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

292 PRIME NEWS:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

504 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

444 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

195 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 BANFIELD:

5 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

335 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

273 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

164 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

7 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.01 million

Fox: 2.16 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 268,000

Fox News: 417,000

MSNBC: 139,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.27 million

Fox News: 3.17 million

MSNBC: 1.64 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 433,000

Fox News: 610,000

MSNBC: 226,000

