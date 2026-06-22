Fox News Anchor Pours Cold Water On JD Vance’s Iran Deal Update: ‘Might Not Mean Much’

Fox News anchor John Roberts poured some cold water on Vice President JD Vance’s latest update on his talks with Iran on Monday. Vance took questions from reporters before boarding Air Force Two to return home from Switzerland, where he met with the Iranian delegation.

Vance hyped a return to weapons inspectors, a key part of the Obama-era nuclear deal, as a way to verify Iran lives up to its part of the deal.

“Okay, the Vice President boarding the plane, Air Force Two, and heading back to the United States after a couple of days of negotiations there in the beautiful part of the world, Lucerne, Switzerland, with the Iranian delegation. Sandra saying that he’s achieved some success in setting up a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz open,” Roberts began, recapping Vance’s remarks.

“Though a lot of people would say American firepower is all you need to do that, setting up the mechanism to achieve a lasting ceasefire, and the fact that the Iranians say that they will allow inspectors to come in, in terms of their nuclear program,” Roberts added, offering a small jab at the administration for not using military force to gain control of the Strait.

“The Vice President there with a caveat that says we don’t know exactly what that means. And if history is any guide, might not mean much,” concluded Roberts.

“Yeah, adding that it’s been a very confusing process to negotiate with the Iranians, but that positive talk about getting that oil moving is what continues to send oil prices lower, now near $74 a barrel. The U.S. stock market’s still hovering near all-time highs, so as long as the messaging continues to be that — you know, we have reason to believe that the White House is happy with what they’ve seen so far — John,” added co-anchor Sandra Smith.

“And the word from the administration — and you and I know this because we were on a call with a senior administration official a little more than a week ago — is that if this all transpires in the way that the White House hopes it will, it has the potential to transform the Middle East,” Roberts continued, adding:

The Vice President reiterated that again, but he also said, “We haven’t built the house yet.” And I would think, of all the things, all the houses or all the buildings that President Trump has built over his long and storied career as a real estate developer, building this particular house with the Iranians is probably the toughest challenge he’s ever faced.

“And I’m sure that’s all part of the vision,” Smith agreed before moving on to the next topic.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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