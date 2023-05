Cable News Ratings Wednesday May 23: Fox News Interview With DeSantis Scores 2 Million Viewers, Crushing Twitter Spaces Event

Fox News won prime time with 1.82 million total average viewers as its numbers were boosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) interview with Trey Gowdy at 8 p.m.

Gowdy brought in nearly 2 million average viewers to easily win his time slot. Notably, DeSantis’s Twitter Spaces event brought peaked with some 300,000 listeners, a fraction of the Fox interview.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pulled off a rare win in his time slot at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, beating both Fox News’s Laura Ingraham and CNN.

O’Donnell raked in 1.64 million total average viewers to Ingraham’s 1.62 million viewers to just come out on top. In the key 25054 age demographic, however, Ingraham led O’Donnell with 241,000 viewers to his 135,000.

CNN scored 114,000 demo viewers during the hour and 435,000 total average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

834 CNN THIS MORNING:

309 MORNING JOE:

907 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

88 EARLY MORNING:

27 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1072 CNN THIS MORNING:

368 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

247 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1298 CNN THIS MORNING:

352 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1274 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

425 MORNING JOE:

934 NATIONAL REPORT:

226 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1211 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

494 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

763 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

31 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1346 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

490 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

582 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1506 INSIDE POLITICS:

536 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

612 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

199 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1114 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

433 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

573 — NEWSNATION NOW:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1079 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

434 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

236 — 3p STORY, THE:

958 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

586 KATY TUR REPORTS:

749 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

37 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1098 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

605 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1364 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

239 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2672 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

540 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

259 HILL, THE:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1746 SITUATION ROOM:

557 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1459 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

328 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

42 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1870 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

636 REIDOUT:

1204 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

395 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

64 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1955 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

511 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1493 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

426 CUOMO:

154 9p HANNITY:

1896 CNN PRIMETIME:

466 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1454 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

285 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

102 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1617 CNN TONIGHT:

435 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1638 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

292 BANFIELD:

84 11p GUTFELD!:

1762 CNN TONIGHT:

305 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

969 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

180 CUOMO:

84

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

129 CNN THIS MORNING:

67 MORNING JOE:

111 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

11 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

157 CNN THIS MORNING:

67 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

39 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

164 CNN THIS MORNING:

74 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

118 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

95 MORNING JOE:

112 NATIONAL REPORT:

34 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

139 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

111 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

85 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

170 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

113 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

165 INSIDE POLITICS:

126 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

132 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

115 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

80 — NEWSNATION NOW:

7 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

114 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

105 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

29 — 3p STORY, THE:

104 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

141 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

9 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

125 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

115 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

158 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

32 — 5p FIVE, THE:

302 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

36 HILL, THE:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

197 SITUATION ROOM:

134 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

150 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

42 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

187 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

121 REIDOUT:

144 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

54 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

186 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

95 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

179 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

62 CUOMO:

35 9p HANNITY:

211 CNN PRIMETIME:

132 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

162 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

33 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

241 CNN TONIGHT:

114 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

245 CNN TONIGHT:

76 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

128 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 CUOMO:

16

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 437,000

Fox News: 1.34 million

MSNBC: 951,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 98,000

Fox News: 159,000

MSNBC: 116,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 471,000

Fox News: 1.82 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 213,000

MSNBC: 159,000

