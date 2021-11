Fox News anchors Tucker Carlson drew big ratings for coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, surging ahead of (newly-crowned) regular ratings winner, The Five.

Carlson, who had an interview with Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance about the trial, drew 3.53 million total viewers and a whopping 639,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. Carlson also had an animated interview with Republican Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH), in which Turner explained to a baffled Carlson why the United States backs Ukraine (a democracy with borders) over Russia (an autocracy with no respect for borders.)

The Five, which has been beating Tucker Carlson Tonight in recent months, drew 3.24 million total viewers and 500,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 614,000

Fox: 1.96 million

MSNBC: 977,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 149,000

Fox News: 338,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 780,000

Fox News: 3.04 million

MSNBC: 1.61 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 198,000

Fox News: 536,000

MSNBC: 201,000

