Author and U.S. senate candidate J.D. Vance (R-OH) joined Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday evening to express his “disgust” at the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson introduced Vance after accusing media of lying about the case, saying of Vance, “an honest man assesses what he has seen.”

The Hillbilly Elegy writer and Peter Thiel acolyte jumped right in saying, “I think that it’s not a trial, it is child abuse masquerading as justice in this country!”

Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting three men and killing two while attending the August 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin with an AR-15-style rifle.

Vance, who is running in a crowded Republican primary, added, “This entire trial, this entire farce is an indictment on every institution in our society.”

Vance continued:

It’s an indictment of our disgusting president [Biden] who called him [Rittenhouse] a white supremacist even though he only shot other white people. It’s an indictment of our media which slandered and bullied a 17-year-old boy. I haven’t seen anything that disgusts me with the leaders of this country like this ridiculous farce of a trial.

Carlson nodding along as Vance spoke, agreed and added, “It’s scary actually.” Carlson continued, “the tape was publicly available, we put it on the air” … “so you had to really ignore the videotape evidence to make the case that he was the aggressor.”

Vance agreed, saying, “I think it suggests that justice in this country is no longer about equal justice under Law. It’s all political.” Vance, a one-time critic of former President Donald Trump, is working to embrace the Trump base while touting a message of economic populism.

The segment concludes with Vance claiming the trial is just a “bunch of power-hungry leftists who have decided they are going to use our criminal justice system as a weapon against the people.”

Carlson agrees, “I think that’s exactly right and if you were to pick the weakest in our society the least privileged I think you might pick Kyle Rittenhouse.”

