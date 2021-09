Tucker Carlson drew nearly 600,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic on Wednesday night.

Despite (probably to some extent thanks to?) the outrage that met Carlson’s casually racist segment in which he proudly embraced “replacement theory,” the Fox News host drew 589,000 viewers in the demo, the most in all of cable news.

Still, Tucker Carlson Tonight did not place first in total viewers. That distinction went, once again, to The Five, Fox’s 5 p.m. talk show, which featured an explosive clash between two of its hosts.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1020 NEW DAY:

391 MORNING JOE:

849 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

12 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1238 NEW DAY:

516 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

104 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1637 NEW DAY:

580 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1685 CNN NEWSROOM:

674 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

768 NATIONAL REPORT:

186 JAG:

64 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1907 CNN NEWSROOM:

686 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

647 — JAG:

98 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1888 AT THIS HOUR:

690 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

546 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

141 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1898 INSIDE POLITICS:

654 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

595 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

144 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

205 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1761 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 MTP DAILY:

665 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

253 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1861 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 KATY TUR REPORTS:

736 AMERICAN AGENDA:

150 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

359 3p STORY, THE:

1898 CNN NEWSROOM:

722 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

745 — BLUE BLOODS:

201 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1772 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

689 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1352 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

224 BLUE BLOODS:

191 5p FIVE, THE:

3426 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

615 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

211 BLUE BLOODS:

205 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2557 SITUATION ROOM:

668 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1281 SPICER & CO:

275 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

49 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2079 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

780 REIDOUT:

1194 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

335 DONLON REPORT, THE:

29 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3240 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1008 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1387 STINCHFIELD:

204 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19 9p HANNITY:

2965 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

996 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2163 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

129 NEWSNATION PRIME:

17 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2442 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

840 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1407 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

159 BANFIELD:

43 11p GUTFELD!:

1891 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

591 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

953 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

125 DONLON REPORT, THE:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

164 NEW DAY:

68 MORNING JOE:

108 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

1 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

211 NEW DAY:

109 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

263 NEW DAY:

132 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

73 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 JAG:

5 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

298 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

69 — JAG:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

298 AT THIS HOUR:

145 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

322 INSIDE POLITICS:

143 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

91 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

9 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 MTP DAILY:

92 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

342 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 KATY TUR REPORTS:

70 AMERICAN AGENDA:

9 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

43 3p STORY, THE:

323 CNN NEWSROOM:

181 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

272 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

143 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

103 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

27 5p FIVE, THE:

475 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

146 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

407 SITUATION ROOM:

177 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

144 SPICER & CO:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

360 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

196 REIDOUT:

142 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

39 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

589 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

225 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

228 STINCHFIELD:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 9p HANNITY:

526 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

249 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

281 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

18 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

445 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

219 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

156 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

361 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

197 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 648,000

Fox News: 1.88 million

MSNBC: 943,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 155,000

Fox News: 322,000

MSNBC: 114,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 948,000

Fox News: 2.88 million

MSNBC: 1.65 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 231,000

Fox News: 520,000

MSNBC: 222,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com