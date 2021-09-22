Tucker Carlson Goes All In On ‘The Great Replacement’ Theory, Says Biden Wants To ‘Change the Racial Mix Of the Country’

Tucker Carlson said the quiet part out loud on Wednesday night, calling the influx of immigrants into the United States via the southern border “the great replacement.” This idea began as a conspiracy by a far-right French author who claimed Europe’s White population was being replaced by non-Whites as part of a plot by elites.

“Nothing about it is an accident, obviously,” Carlson said of the border crisis. “It’s intentional. Joe Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country?”

He added, “Our system cannot handle this many destitute newcomers, period. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now. How about schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So again, why is he doing it? There’s only one plausible answer.”

The Fox News host played a clip of then-Vice President Biden in 2015 talking about immigration. Biden said, “An unrelenting stream of immigration, nonstop. Nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian of European descent for the first time in 2017 will be in an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of the people in America from then and on will be White European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

Carlson responded, “Biden just said it: to change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason, to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here and dramatically decrease increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the Third World.”

“This is the language of eugenics,” Carlson continued. “It’s horrifying. But there’s a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy of Americans with more obedient people from far away countries. They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say it’s happening, they will scream at you with maximum hysteria. And here you have Joe Biden confirming his motive on tape with a smile on his face. No one who talks like this should ever be the president of the United States.”

Watch above via Fox News.

