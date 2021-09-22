Wednesday’s edition of The Five went off the rails during a segment on the crisis at the southern border.

The trainwreck began when Geraldo Rivera misinterpreted a comment by Greg Gutfeld about how the media and Democrats are neglecting rising crime rates in U.S. cities. Gutfeld accused them of “ignoring rampant violent crime that started last summer.” He added, “All of our cities our degraded, dangerous,” but was interrupted by Rivera.

“Oh wait,” interjected Rivera.

“Stop, Geraldo,” said Gutfeld. “Let me finish. I let you talk for god knows how long.”

Gutfeld finished his point, but later in the segment Rivera revisited his remarks, and implied Gutfeld was suggesting the migrants would commit crimes if allowed in the country.

“I have to rebut what Greg said about Haitian immigrants and crime,” said Rivera, who challenged his cohost to find evidence linking Haitian immigrants and rises in crime, which was not alleged by Gutfeld, who understandably became agitated:

GUTFELD: Oh my god. You are so wrong, Geraldo. RIVERA: What does crime have to do with these people? You know what their crime is? GUTFELD: Jesus Christ, you are totally misreading this! I was talking about how the media covers the story! RIVERA: These– GUTFELD: No, no because you screwed up. It’s embarrassing, Geraldo. You’re embarrassing me. RIVERA: Well, be embarrassed. GUTFELD: No, because you’re wrong! [CROSSTALK] GUTFELD: No, no, no, no. Let me respond to your lie to your face! I was talking about how the media ignored a story about the crime issue! It wasn’t about Haiti! Jesus! Apologize! [CROSSTALK] RIVERA: You wanted to make this stereotypical linkage. And Haitians have been screaming– GUTFELD: That is so wrong. So wrong.

Later in the show, Rivera apologized after co-host Dana Perino read the transcript of Gutfeld’s point to Rivera.

“He did not say Haitians are causing crime to go up,” she said.

“I apologize, Greg,” said Rivera.

“I accept your apology,” replied Gutfeld.

Rivera added, “My problem with what you said is the juxtaposition, even though you did not intend it between violent crime, which is a separate topic and you made that clear in the point and that’s why I apologize and the Haitian immigrants.”

Gutfeld replied, “We cannot turn into The View and become emotional about things.”

Watch above via Fox News.

