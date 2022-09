Breaking news coverage of hurricane Ian making landfall on Wednesday boosted the ratings for all three major cable news outlets as CNN just barely jumped ahead of MSNBC in total day viewers, while Fox News remained on top.

Fox News averaged 2 million total average viewers for the day and just over 3 million during prime time. Fox won every time slot in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in terms of total viewers.

CNN, meanwhile, brought in 1.04 million total average viewers for the day and averaged 1.33 million prime time viewers — a significant boost for the ratings-beleaguered network.

MSNBC finished the day in a close third place with 1.01 million total average viewers and 1.33 million average prime time viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

984 NEW DAY:

339 MORNING JOE:

880 BIDEN CHRONICLES; THE:

26 EARLY MORNING:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1425 NEW DAY:

561 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

89 MORNING IN AMERICA:

41 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1791 NEW DAY:

688 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1839 CNN NEWSROOM:

832 MORNING JOE:

996 NATIONAL REPORT:

124 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1907 CNN NEWSROOM:

1081 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

840 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

51 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1896 AT THIS HOUR:

1143 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

768 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2003 INSIDE POLITICS:

1218 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

946 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

128 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

53 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2022 CNN NEWSROOM:

1297 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

937 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

86 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2204 CNN NEWSROOM:

1394 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1068 AMERICAN AGENDA:

134 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

72 3p STORY, THE:

2172 CNN NEWSROOM:

1437 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1214 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

87 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2246 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1500 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1483 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

245 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

107 5p FIVE, THE:

3344 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1515 — SPICER & CO:

215 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

67 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2725 SITUATION ROOM:

1221 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1299 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

164 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

53 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3003 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1372 REIDOUT:

1293 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

275 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3530 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1535 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1416 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

213 NEWSNATION PRIME:

86 9p HANNITY:

3028 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1370 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1326 PRIME NEWS:

152 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

64 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2449 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1086 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1249 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

165 BANFIELD:

39 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1515 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

759 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

943 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

104 —

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

74 MORNING JOE:

93 BIDEN CHRONICLES; THE:

4 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

121 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

291 NEW DAY:

161 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

194 MORNING JOE:

84 NATIONAL REPORT:

10 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

296 CNN NEWSROOM:

225 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

82 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

289 AT THIS HOUR:

254 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

65 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

300 INSIDE POLITICS:

288 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

90 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

11 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

15 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

328 CNN NEWSROOM:

311 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

85 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

346 CNN NEWSROOM:

289 KATY TUR REPORTS:

121 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

15 3p STORY, THE:

347 CNN NEWSROOM:

281 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

154 — NEWSNATION BREAKING:

17 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

388 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

294 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

176 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

14 5p FIVE, THE:

483 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

349 — SPICER & CO:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

426 SITUATION ROOM:

329 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

172 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

529 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

391 REIDOUT:

200 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

15 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

637 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

456 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

159 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

30 NEWSNATION PRIME:

17 9p HANNITY:

505 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

396 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

135 PRIME NEWS:

29 NEWSNATION BREAKING:

15 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

410 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

300 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

159 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

38 BANFIELD:

14 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

280 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

227 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

107 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 —

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.04 million

Fox News: 2.01 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 255,000

Fox News: 331,000

MSNBC: 116,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.33 million

Fox News: 3.00 million

MSNBC: 1.33 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 384,000

Fox News: 517,000

MSNBC: 151,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

