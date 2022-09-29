Steve Bannon Predicts Kyrsten Sinema Will ‘Switch Parties’ in 2024 to Stay in the Majority

Former Trump adviser and campaign manager, Steve Bannon, predicted on Thursday morning that centrist Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) will “switch parties” in 2024.

Bannon shared an article on the right-wing social media platform Gettr titled, “McConnell cozies up to Sinema ahead of next Congress.”

He captioned the article, “Senator Sinema is looking downrange at the ‘24 cycle when the Republicans will only increase the majority they win in the Senate in ‘22 …the ‘24 cycle is that strong — watch her switch parties or go ‘independent’ and caucus with the Majority.”

Sinema made headlines earlier in the week for speaking at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center. McConnell introduced Sinema at the event and praised her as the “most effective first-term senator I’ve seen in my time in the Senate.”

“She is, today, what we have too few of in the Democratic Party: a genuine moderate, and a dealmaker,” added the Senate minority leader.

Sinema has cut a unique if not controversial path during her first term in office representing a purple state and attempting to live up to the “maverick” legacy of the late Sen. John McCain.

Sinema, who will be up for reelection in 2024, has irked Democrats in her state by foiling progressive plans and has received a bevy of negative media attention for her negotiating style on her own party’s major legislative initiatives.

A recent poll commissioned by the AARP in Arizona found that among all demographics polled the freshman senator is deep underwater.

Slate’s Dan Kois gleefully wrote up the poll under the headline, “Kyrsten Sinema Has Brought the Entire State of Arizona Together (in Thinking She Sucks).”

Kois called the results “pretty remarkable!”

“Her unpopularity ‘crosses the aisle’ like that of no politician I’ve ever seen,” he continued, adding:

A solid 54 percent of Arizona Republicans don’t like her. And 51 percent of independents don’t like her (her best result!). As for Democrats? Arizonans of Sinema’s putative party simply do not like her, to the tune of 57 percent. (And that’s a distinct improvement from her 80 percent disapproval rating with Democrats in January!)

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com