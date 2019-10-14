Former National Security Advisor John Bolton was reportedly so concerned about Rudy Giuliani and Mick Mulvaney‘s rogue dealings that he told aide Fiona Hill to report it to the White House lawyers. He also called Giuliani a “hand grenade.”

The revelation was made in testimony Hill made to investigators, according to a New York Times report.

According to the Times account of the testimony, Bolton even went as far as to call Giuliani and Mulvaney’s operation a “drug deal.”

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton told her.

In another conversation, Bolton also suggested Giuliani would blow things up.

“Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” Hill quoted Bolton as saying.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

