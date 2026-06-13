CNN Questions UFC Fans About Trump’s ‘Controversial’ Fights at the White House

CNN correspondent Brian Todd spoke to a few UFC fans live on camera on Saturday, one day before the “Freedom 250” fights will take place on the south lawn at the White House.

The event was spearheaded by President Donald Trump and has received a lot of coverage heading into Sunday. The event will have 4,300 people watching around the Octagon and is expected to have another 125,000 fans attending a watch party right outside the White House.

But a lot of Americans aren’t thrilled about the event. One poll from Reuters and IPSOS last week showed 46% of citizens believe the fights are “inappropriate” to have at the White House.

Todd asked two fans what they made of the mixed reactions to the event.

“This has been a bit of a controversial event. There are some people who don’t think it’s appropriate to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Todd said. “Some people think it’s great. What do you think?”

“I mean, I get that,” a young woman named Alexis Crutcher said. “But it’s also a historical event, so, I mean, I’m here.”

Crutcher — who CNN noted traveled from St. Louis to Washington, D.C. for the fights — shrugged as she answered. Her St. Louis pal Logan Marshall also shrugged off the controversy.

“I think it’s part of history, the fighters walking down on the Lincoln Memorial was part of history,” Marshall said. “I mean, we’ll never see that again, probably. It was insane to see.”

He was referring to the fighters jogging down the Lincoln Memorial steps on Saturday as part of a fan event. Marshall added the event is going to be “insane” as well.

Todd reported the event cost about $60 million to host.

UFC Freedom 250 will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Watch above.

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