Lindsay Graham & Ted Cruz Back Trump on Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS Seat — After Opposing Obama Nominee in 2016

GOP Senate lawmakers Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz announced they would support President Donald Trump‘s push to fill the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a day after her passing.

“The two biggest changes regarding the Senate and judicial confirmations that have occurred in the last decade have come from Democrats,” Graham tweeted on Saturday. “Harry Reid changed the rules to allow a simple majority vote for Circuit Court nominees dealing out the minority. Chuck Schumer and his friends in the liberal media conspired to destroy the life of Brett Kavanaugh and hold that Supreme Court seat open.”

He added, “In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.”

In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. #3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020



The South Carolina senator took a much different position back in 2016 shortly after the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, telling his Democratic colleagues “you can use my words against me” if there is a SCOTUS vacancy in the last year of the first term of a Republican president.

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said.

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.” pic.twitter.com/quD1K5j9pz — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 19, 2020



Cruz concurred with his Republican ally adding it was, “The right decision” — despite similarly opposing the filling of that 2016 vacancy by then-President Barack Obama.

