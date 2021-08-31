Major Republican Donors Reportedly Bailing on Trump: Big Money ‘Losing Interest in This S**t Show’

Former President Donald Trump is apparently struggling to maintain the support of top Republican donors as he continues to flirt with a run for a second stay in the White House in 2024.

Writing for CNBC, Brian Schwartz reports that a number of top donors have privately expressed concerns over Trump’s spending of past campaign donations. Other GOP politicians such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are currently in more favor with top donors, according to CNBC.

Schwartz reports:

Wealthy financiers such as Stephen Ross and Larry Ellison have instead opted to spend money on the GOP’s efforts to take back Congress during next year’s midterm elections, or have shown support for potential 2024 presidential candidates like Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina. Donors are also concerned about how Trump’s organization is spending the piles of money it has raised from smaller donations. “Big money, sophisticated people are just losing interest in this s–t show,” said an advisor to longtime Trump allies in Silicon Valley. Many donors are tired of seeing the former president use his resources on rallies during which he often makes false claims including that the election was stolen from him, this person said.

The unnamed sources will certainly motivate Trump and his media surrogates to claim “fake news” in the report, but as Schwartz explains “the donor consultants who spoke to CNBC declined to be identified” for fear of retribution from Trump and his supporters. Trump’s retribution against political foes is, of course, legendary.

According to previous reporting, Trump PACs have spent nearly $8 million on legal fees, as well as $200k on Trump properties where he has held events. According to an unnamed GOP strategist who is only identified as representing Wall Street fat cats, “Donors don’t contribute out of the goodness of their heart. And right now they’re being asked to donate to an organization that has no other purpose than pumping cash into someone who doesn’t need it and isn’t using it,” according to the report. “They have better things to do.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Trump spokesman did not respond to Schwartz’s request for comment.

