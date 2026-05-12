Trump’s Gold Phone – Originally Slated for August 2025 Release – Updates Preorder Waiver With Some Astonishing Caveats: ‘No Guarantee’

Updated terms and conditions for consumers preordering President Donald Trump’s long-delayed gold-plated smartphone now include a stunning waiver that warns there is no guarantee the device will ever be released.

The T1 Phone unveiled by the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, at Trump Tower last summer was originally pitched as the flagship device for the family’s Trump Mobile wireless venture.

Customers were invited to place $100 deposits toward the handset, advertised at a “promotional price” of $499, with an initial shipping target of August 2025.

Nearly a year later, the phone still has no confirmed debut after the launch was delayed without a new fixed date.

Trump Mobile, meanwhile, reportedly updated its preorder terms on April 6, which now protect the company in the event that the phones are never delivered.

Under a section titled “No Guarantee of Release, Delivery or Timing,” the website states that “Estimated ship dates, launch timelines, or anticipated production schedule are non-binding estimates only.”

The language goes further still, cautioning customers that “Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released; regulatory approvals (including FCC authorization) will be obtained; carrier certification will be secured; production will commence or continue; or delivery will occur within any specific timeframe.”

The terms also say deposit refunds can be requested, but warn that customers who decide to proceed with a future purchase are not guaranteed the advertised promotional pricing.

“The deposit does not lock in pricing, promotions, service plans, taxes, fees, shipping costs, or other commercial terms,” it reads. “Final pricing and offers will be disclosed at the time of purchase, and you will have the opportunity to accept or reject the final terms before completing your purchase. Pricing and promotional terms may change any time prior to purchase.”

It remains unclear how many customers placed deposits for the T1 Phone, though the International Business Times, which originally flagged the terms change, reported the figure could be as high as 600,000.

Despite the delays, there are signs that the project remains active. USA Today reported Monday that the T1 Phone received PTCRB certification in March, indicating compatibility with North American wireless standards.

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