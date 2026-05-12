Comey Taunts Trump Over Revenge ‘Obsession’ on MS NOW: ‘Trump Wakes Up at 3 AM Thinking About Me’

Former FBI director James Comey taunted President Donald Trump over his “obsession” with revenge, claiming that Trump thinks about him in the dead of night, but “the reverse does not happen.”

After the failures of revenge cases against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James last year, Trump’s DOJ secured a new indictment against Comey for posting a photograph of seashells forming the numerical phrase “86 47,” which the Trump DOJ is claiming constituted a threat on the president’s life.

Legal experts from across the gamut deride the case as “weak” or even “fatally flawed.”

On Monday’s edition of MS NOW’s Deadline: White House, host Nicolle Wallace asked Comey if he fears being indicted again and how he deals with Trump’s constant assault.

Comey laughed and said the president’s “obsession” is “a little bit humorous”:

WALLACE: You said this won’t be the last. Do you think they’re going to indict you again?

COMEY: Oh, I don’t — maybe. Yeah, I mean, I — I think Donald Trump wakes up at 3:00 in the morning thinking about me, I do not, the vice — reverse does not happen. But I’m sure that if this case falls apart, they’ll come up with something else. I’m going to have to deal with this, as I’ve told my family, they’re going to have to deal with this as long as Donald Trump is in the White House thinking about me in the middle of the night.

WALLACE: Have you heard of other jurisdictions looking at trying to bring cases against you?

COMEY: I’ve read stuff in the media about it. I don’t know whether it’s accurate or not.

WALLACE: Do you think that the case that fell apart in the Eastern District of Virginia is something that they’re going to try to — that was about, what — that was about testimony to Congress?

COMEY: Yes, yes.

WALLACE: Do you think they’re still poring over your — I mean, you testified before Congress dozens and dozens of times. Is that something that you think they’re — they’re still scrubbing and trying to find something?

COMEY: I guess maybe? But the — if there’s a blessing, it’s that the statute of limitations for alleged false statements is five years. So they — they had to hurry on the last one. They were running out of time. I haven’t testified in front of Congress since the fall of 2020. So they’re probably poring over things, but there’s not — first of all, there are no false statements. And I don’t think that’s going to be productive. But they’ll continue working on it because that’s what the boss wants.

WALLACE: I remember when you were on book tour, I think that might have been, what, the first time I interviewed you, but your first interview, I think, was with George Stephanopoulos. And you talked about the first time you were around Trump’s first team, which I think has turned over entirely with the exception of Jared Kushner. It reminded you of Cosa Nostra, of a mob family. That was such a better group of people, for lack of any other word. I mean, that first term included people like Jim Mattis and people like Jeff Sessions and people like John Kelly. I mean, what do you — how would — what word would you use to describe this group?

COMEY: There doesn’t appear to be anybody left who is willing to stand for institutional imperatives, norms, things like the rule of law in the face of a desire by the president. There were those people in the first term. Trump spotted it and wanted to make sure it didn’t happen again. Apparently, it happened a little bit, at least with Pam Bondi. So she’s gone. What it tells me is that he has found the crew that he was looking for.

WALLACE: What does that mean for the country?

COMEY: It’s bad. You never want time to fly, but it means it’s going to be a very difficult two years and — whatever it is, two-and-a-half years. Thank goodness for the elections this fall. Thank goodness for the judiciary. But we’re in for a rough ride, which really shouldn’t shock anyone who knew what Donald Trump was, who knew about January 6th, about the 2020 election lies. All of this was in some ways predictable. And now we’re going to have to live with it. I’m going to have to live with it.

WALLACE: When he calls you a dirty cop, what is he talking about and how does that make you feel?

COMEY: I don’t — honestly, it’s crazy that I’m in a place where I’m 65 years old and I actually find it a little bit humorous to have this obsession by this 80-year-old man with me. I don’t know. And I am an honest person. I am a person who was raised to stand up and speak out. I can’t do any other.