‘Dumacrats Love Sewage’: Trump Posts Image of Obama, Biden, Pelosi Bathing in Feces in New Truth Social Meme Spree

President Donald Trump posted a Photoshopped image of former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden bathing in sewage with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a Truth Social post spree on Tuesday.

In the post, captioned “Dumacrats Love Sewage,” Obama, Biden, and Pelosi could be seen bathing up to their necks in a version of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that was filled with human waste.

In a series of other Truth Social posts, Trump also posted fake images of U.S. drones and ships blowing up Iranian military equipment, an image comparing “Low IQ” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-NY) district to a slum, and an AI-generated image of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker eating a double cheeseburger, pizza, fried chicken, a hot dog, and other items.

The president also posted an image of a $100 bill with his face and name on it, a graphic boasting that the stock market was at an “all time high!” and a factually incorrect chart boasting that his conflict with Iran – which has just entered its 10th week – had only lasted 6 weeks.

In addition, Trump lashed out against the New York Times in a lengthy rant, describing it as “one of the worst newspapers anywhere in the World,” just hours after the Israeli government also attacked the paper in a statement.

“The Failing New York Times, which is one of the worst newspapers anywhere in the World, and is losing subscribers on an hourly basis, is now at it again,” he wrote. “Just like they covered my Landslide 2024 Presidential Election Victory inaccurately, and without shame, constantly making major mistakes and incorrect predictions at every path along the way, they are now trying to justify Obama and Biden’s expensively botched attempt at fixing the long broken, unsightly, and unsanitary Reflecting Pool that NOW sits majestically between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.”

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