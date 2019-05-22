NBC’s Peter Alexander Calmly Decimates Trump’s ‘I Don’t Do Cover-Ups’ Comment

NBC News’ White House reporter Peter Alexander appeared on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports shortly after President Donald Trump’s extraordinary Rose Garden press conference Wednesday afternoon, and dispassionately dismantled the president’s eyebrow-raising claim that he didn’t do cover-ups.

Amidst increasing calls to begin impeachment proceedings by some in the Democratic congressional caucus, an early morning meeting of House Democrats convened to ostensibly get on the same page. Coming out of that meeting, Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke briefly to the assembled media and dropped a rather significant bombshell in stating that the House Democrats “believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Following a contentious and apparently failed meeting between the President, the Speaker and Senator Chuck Schumer over infrastructure spending, Trump addressed a hastily assembled press and proceeded to deride the Mueller investigation and Democrats in what appeared to be a live reading of his morning tweet-storm.

During that presser, Trump notably claimed “I don’t do cover-ups,” which is quite similar to the odd claim that he is the most transparent president in history (who is also the only to not release his tax returns.”

This was a point made by Alexander, who said to host Andrea Mitchell, “He consistently says he’s been the most transparent president of all time,” before noting “He didn’t sit down with Robert Mueller, even though Mueller desired that, requested for that to happen, instead, he provided written answers.” He went further saying that President Trump has said of the investigators “They were out to get us,” and noted Trump’s repeated calls to “investigate the investigators.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

