Trump Doubles Down on Ad Using Fauci’s Words Out of Context: ‘We Have Done a Phenomenal Job…Many People Agree’

By Sarah Rumpf Oct 11th, 2020, 9:38 pm

 

President Donald Trump on Coronavirus Response

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s campaign got called out Sunday for using a video clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci purportedly praising the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — but the quote was taken out of context and Fauci publicly criticized the ad. Now, Trump is doubling down on the ad, insisting in a tweet that it was fine because “they are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words.”

As Mediaite reported earlier, the campaign ad uses a clip of Fauci from an interview back in March praising the coordinated response of the administration to the pandemic as “impressive.”

“I can’t imagine that that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more,” Fauci says in the clip.

The trouble, as the original interview and Fauci’s own comments today make clear, is that the clip is out of context.

Besides being from all the way back in March, when the coronavirus was still a very new issue and the cases and death toll were far lower, Fauci was praising the work of his fellow members on the White House coronavirus task force and those in the agencies that were supporting their work.

Fauci’s words were not a compliment directed at the president, and he released a statement to CNN denouncing the ad as being made “without my permission” and characterized his comments as being part of a “broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”

The doctor also reiterated that he had never publicly endorsed a political candidate.

Trump responded to the whole kerfuffle on — where else? — his Twitter account, retweeting a journalist who had quoted his campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh calling the comments “Dr Fauci’s own words.”

“They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words,” tweeted Trump, praising himself for having done a “phenomenal” job and promising “Vaccines & Cures, long ahead of projections!”

Trump’s tweet served to escalate attention on the story, with many puzzled reactions from political observers viewing this as an unhelpful topic for the president to direct his campaign’s energy and press attention towards, especially considering the polling data on the issue of the pandemic, and how Trump had handled it.

