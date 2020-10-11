If Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the November 3 election, he’ll be able to nominate a new set of Cabinet members, and he’s seriously considering New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General, according to a report by Axios.

Several sources close to Biden or Cuomo spoke with Axios, pointing to chatter among the National Governors Association and Democratic donors as lending credence to the idea.

Aides at the NGA, which Cuomo currently chairs, are reportedly taking the possibility he could be the AG nomination that they are making contingency plans to replace him. He would have to give up his position as governor and therefore would no longer be eligible to chair the NGA.

Axios also spoke to several Democratic donors, who said that Cuomo was “being pushed for the job and that Biden would consider him, based on their long friendship.” The two have known each other for decades, and Biden was also friendly with the governor’s father, Mario Cuomo, who himself served as New York’s governor as well.

Cuomo, for his part, publicly denied any interest in the job via a statement from his senior adviser that “100% he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him.”

