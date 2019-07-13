President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm starting late last night and into this morning, mostly sharing content from Judicial Watch and Sean Hannity‘s show Friday night.

Last night’s Hannity was a special on the Russia probe and what the host called “the Russia boomerang” with a panel including Carter Page, Jeanine Pirro, Gregg Jarrett, and more. Hannity said that Mueller’s upcoming testimony is a chance for Republicans to grill the special counsel on the origins of the probe and more.

Trump shared video from several segments of Hannity’s show, echoing graphics and chyrons like “BOOMERANG OF JUSTICE” and “MUELLER’S PARTISAN WITCH HUNT.”

"EXPOSING THE REAL 2016 ELECTION SCANDAL!" pic.twitter.com/WUNOSKZC6T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

The president followed up with a lot of retweets, from an ad for the Trump Organization to Vice President Mike Pence calling CNN “dishonest” for its coverage of his visit to border facilities to a lot from Judicial Watch. You can see some of them below:

