Trump Slams Fox News, Says CNN ‘Should Go Conservative’: ‘What the Hell Have They Got to Lose?’

Former President Donald Trump said CNN should “go Conservative” on Saturday after taking aim at Fox News for not covering Dinesh D’Souza’s 2020 election fraud film “2000 Mules.”

“Fox News is no longer Fox News,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “They won’t even show or discuss the greatest & most impactful documentary of our time, ‘2000 Mules.”

Washington Post Philip Bump called the film’s focus on cellphone geotracking data as proof of voter fraud “wildly misleading.”

Trump said that “Radical Left Democrats are thrilled” about Fox News not highlighting the film because “they don’t want the TRUTH to get out.”

The former president then pivoted his focus to CNN, proposing the network “go Conservative and take over the greatest, strongest, and most powerful BASE in U.S. history.”

While the post mainly railed against Fox News, Trump threw in a jab at CNN, remarking that because “nobody is watching CNN’s Fake News now…what the hell have they got to lose?”

“Sadly, they’re to [sic] stupid to make the change!” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com