President Donald Trump has been tweeting furiously this Christmas Eve about his quest to overturn the 2020 election, even going so far as to threaten Republican leadership he sees as insufficiently helpful.

“I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election,” Trump tweeted Thursday evening. “Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats.”

“I will NEVER FORGET!” he added.

Insufficient loyalty from Republicans has been on the president’s mind this Christmas Eve.

“At a meeting in Florida today, everyone was asking why aren’t the Republicans up in arms & fighting over the fact that the Democrats stole the rigged presidential election?” Trump asked in a previous tweet. “Especially in the Senate, they said, where you helped 8 Senators win their races. How quickly they forget!”

“VOTER FRAUD IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY, IT IS A FACT!!!” he added in another.

While a number of Republicans have backed Trump’s baseless claim the election was stolen from him by Joe Biden, leadership has mostly ignored his charge.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged “President-elect Joe Biden” for the first time on the Senate floor in mid-December, congratulating the Democrat and his running mate Kamala Harris on their win.

It’s not surprising that Trump fans at Mar-a-Lago are asking the president why Republicans aren’t fighting harder to stop Biden being sworn in. After all, Trump has been telling them the election he lost by 7 million votes was a fraud. If you genuinely though the election was stolen, the resigned behavior of Republican leadership would be quite baffling!

But McConnell knows election wasn’t stolen — and that Trump lost — which makes it perfectly obvious why he’s not “fighting.”

