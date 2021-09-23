You Cannot Unsee This Bizarre Photoshop Trump Just Dropped

On Thursday night, Donald Trump sent his email subscribers a bizarre photoshopped image of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush spliced together and I am shook.

The photo was the only content in the email, other than the subject line of “ICYMI: Must-See Photo.”

Cheney, a Republican, has been a vocal Trump opponent. She voted to impeach him in January and is now serving on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, which Cheney has expressly blamed Trump for inciting. This week it was revealed that Bush will headline a fundraiser for Cheney next month. The congresswoman is set to face several pro-Trump primary challengers. Her father, Dick Cheney, was Bush’s vice president.

Now back to the image. Look at it. Really, look at it. Now look away.

You still see it, don’t you?

I’d say I’ll see you in hell, but this image suggests we’re already there.

