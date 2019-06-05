Several 2020 Democratic candidates have been critical of former Vice President Joe Biden‘s stance in favor of the Hyde Amendment, which does not allow for federal funds to be spent on abortion but with exceptions for rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.

Some were more condemnatory than others, but all of them made it clear they do not agree with Biden:

No woman's access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2019

I voted against the Hyde Amendment in 1993. It was wrong then and it is wrong now. Reproductive health care is health care. Period. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 5, 2019

Repealing the Hyde Amendment is critical so that low-income women in particular can have access to the reproductive care they need and deserve. Reproductive rights are human rights, period. They should be nonnegotiable for all Democrats. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 5, 2019

No matter your income or where you live, every woman should have access to health care including abortion. https://t.co/UqTwmmMFDD — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 5, 2019

I asked @ewarren just now about Biden’s support of Hyde. She said she “will lead the fight to have it overturned.” Pressed on if D nominee can hold that position: “it’s not about the politics, its about whats right. The Hyde amendment should not be American law.” pic.twitter.com/zeghcybARk — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019

There is #NoMiddleGround on women’s rights. Abortion is a constitutional right. Under my Medicare for All plan, we will repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 5, 2019

All women should have access to reproductive care, regardless of their income or the state they live in. Abortion care is health care—it's time to repeal the #HydeAmendment. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 5, 2019

We can’t live in the past when it comes to women’s health. The next president must appoint judges who #ProtectRoe BUT also MUST fight to #RepealHyde. @PPact @NARAL @ilyseh — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 5, 2019

Bill de Blasio tried a pun that, when you think about it for five seconds, doesn’t quite work:

The Hyde Amendment only hurts low income women, especially women of color. If you don’t support repeal, you shouldn’t be the Democratic nominee. https://t.co/wt46V3p16z — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019

And when it comes to supporting American women on issues like repealing the Hyde Amendment, @JoeBiden is Dr. Jekyll. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 5, 2019

Because as people pointed out…

Jekyll is the good one https://t.co/1bY7sek1zt — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) June 5, 2019

dr. jekyll was the good one, big brain boy. https://t.co/8zss1OoHSi — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 5, 2019

does he… does he think Jekyll was the bad guy https://t.co/lKnDdD5AkT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 5, 2019

Dr. Jekyll was the good side of him, though https://t.co/ERYFPnNcvq — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 5, 2019

