comScore

2020 Dem Candidates Swipe at Biden Over Hyde Amendment; de Blasio Dragged for Bad ‘Jekyll’ Pun

By Josh FeldmanJun 5th, 2019, 3:55 pm

Several 2020 Democratic candidates have been critical of former Vice President Joe Biden‘s stance in favor of the Hyde Amendment, which does not allow for federal funds to be spent on abortion but with exceptions for rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.

Some were more condemnatory than others, but all of them made it clear they do not agree with Biden:

Bill de Blasio tried a pun that, when you think about it for five seconds, doesn’t quite work:

Because as people pointed out…

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: