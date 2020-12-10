CNN anchor Jake Tapper pulled no punches in vocally condemning the majority of the Republican House caucus who publicly came out in favor of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results in the Supreme Court.

On his Thursday afternoon show, Tapper said he was “stunned” by the move, which came at the behest of President Donald Trump himself, who had urged Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) to rally other House GOP representatives to back the Texas suit.

“More than half of the Republicans in the House have signed on to this lawsuit that legal experts, conservative legal experts have said is a ‘garbage’ lawsuit, ‘insane,’ would ‘set horrific precedents,'” Tapper explained, before turning to CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. “What do you make of this?”

“It’s so completely counter to common sense what is happening,” Coates pointed out. “The Supreme Court doesn’t want to weigh in on a political matter where there hasn’t been some basis for them to hear it, where a state that says even if we’re not affected by it we want to lodge a complaint after we see the outcome and only after our person is bringing the lawsuit.”

Coates then noted that the Texas attorney general bringing the lawsuit, Ken Paxton, is currently under indictment and that a public showing of fealty to Trump — who has the power to pardon him — might make his own legal troubles go away.

“It’s absurd,” she added. “And January 7 or whenever the Congress is going to meet to try to count these electoral votes, and they have a chance to object to them. You’re seeing a preview of that political theater on full display that’s going to most assuredly be the case now.”

“It’s just absolutely undemocratic. It is seditious,” Tapper interjected.

“That’s why you’re even seeing Texas lawmakers saying they can’t get behind this,” CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pointed out. “But even if you do agree about the questions of mail-in voting and other allegations of course the president has raised often baselessly, they say federalism is a thing here. And having Texas sue another state for the way they are running their elections, and of course they’re only suing states that Donald Trump lost is their problem here. So even some of those conservative, very conservative Texas lawmakers are refusing to get behind this.”

“But what the president can now do and why he obviously instructed Mike Johnson to go and get these Republicans to sign-on is now he can say look how many Republicans are behind me on this,” Collins added. “So he can use that to continue with his push — his baseless push that this was a rigged election.”

“Well, it works the other way, too,” a still simmering Tapper replied. “These Members of congress and these attorneys general, they’re going to be forever associated with this crap, with this insane, un-American, undemocratic lawsuit.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]