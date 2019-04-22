Amy Klobuchar Has ‘Please Clap’ Moment, Tells CNN Audience ‘That’s When You’re Supposed to Cheer!’

2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had her own version of Jeb Bush‘s infamous “please clap” moment when she instructed the crowd at a CNN town hall “That’s when you guys are supposed to cheer!”

At the Chris Cuomo-hosted event Monday night, a questioner asked Klobuchar how she can win with middle-class “heartland” voters.

Klobuchar responded by citing her record of election victories in a “purple state,” and pointed out that “every single time I have won, I have won every single congressional district in my state, including Michele Bachmann‘s.”

After a pause, Klobuchar said “That’s when you guys are supposed to cheer, okay?”

The audience obliged.

Klobuchar went on to say that she didn’t win those elections “by selling out on my principles,” but by “going not just where it’s comfortable, but where it’s uncomfortable.”

She also tried out some material on Donald Trump, mocking his hair and dubbing him “Mr. Umbrella Man.”

“We had never run against anyone like Donald Trump,” Klobuchar said. “Well, we learned how to do that in 2018. And sometimes, yes, standing your ground in your values, sometimes ignoring him, and sometimes using a little humor.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com