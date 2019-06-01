comScore

Animal Rights Protestor Storms Stage at Democratic Event, Steals Microphone from Kamala Harris

By Connor MannionJun 1st, 2019, 9:59 pm

A man who is reported to be an animal rights demonstrator stormed the stage at the California Democratic Party convention, taking a microphone from California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Harris was seated onstage at a panel hosted by the group MoveOn Saturday when the man walked up onto the stage toward her and took the microphone out of her hands.

The man attempted to speak into the microphone but was quickly restrained and ushered offstage by Harris supporters, including her husband.

An animal rights group called Direct Action Everywhere issued a news release claiming responsibility for the incident, The Washington Post reported. The organization identified the man who disrupted the event as Aidan Cook.

MoveOn later issued an apology, saying “we sincerely regret that a protestor was able to gain access to the stage at our forum today.”

After Cook was removed from the stage, Harris then returned to the stage to continue talking about achieving pay equity.

Cook later told reporters he was attempting to bring attention to “the mass extinction of animals.”

