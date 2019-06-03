AOC Calls For 2020 Dem to Be Bounced From Field Over Opposition to Medicare for All: ‘Please Sashay Away’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is calling for the elimination of a 2020 presidential candidate over his opposition to Medicare for all.

In a Sunday tweet, the representative from New York expressed her desire to have John Delaney bounced from the race.

“Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations,” she said. “This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute.

“John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away,” Ocasio Cortez said, referencing the catchphrase spoken to eliminated contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a “frontrunner,” maybe we can start w some general eliminations. This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away 👋🏽 https://t.co/0RDOwbfcgv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2019

At the California Democratic convention in San Francisco on Sunday, Delaney — a former congressman from Maryland — was booed after coming out against Medicare for all.

“Medicare for all may sound good, but it’s actually not good policy, nor is it good politics,” Delaney said, to the disapproving crowd.

Later, Delaney challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a debate.

Hey @AOC, we have the same goal, universal healthcare for everyone, we just have different ways of getting there. Healthcare is the #1 issue for voters, so let’s debate the way forward. Any show of your choosing. Healthcare is too important for tweets, we need real discussion. https://t.co/LDrWa9sZQD — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 3, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com