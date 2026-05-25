Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Taking ‘Steps’ Toward White House Campaign: Axios
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is taking “steps” toward a potential 2028 campaign for the presidency, according to Axios’s Alex Thompson and Holly Otterbein.
“The New York congresswoman is making new moves toward a possible White House bid,” asserted the pair, who cited the de facto “national tour” that has brought Ocasio-Cortez to key states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, as well as her recent “meetings with Democratic Party powerbrokers.”
“Whether AOC jumps into the race is one of the biggest X factors in the 2028 Democratic primary,” they observed. “Democratic operatives expect she would easily raise $100 million just from small-dollar donors, mobilize many supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ past campaigns, and command attention as few other candidates could.”
Ocasio-Cortez is also reportedly weighing a campaign for the Senate seat presently held by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Polls have long indicated that she would begin a primary race against Schumer as the favorite.
Thompson and Otterbein had previously reported that Ocasio-Cortez has been busy hiring a number of veterans of Sanders’s 202o presidential campaign, which took a hard left turn on social issues as compared to his 2016 effort.
One recent AtlasIntel survey found that at Ocasio-Cortez is pacing a hypothetical 2028 Democratic primary field at 26%. She was followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (22.4%) California Governor Gavin Newsom (21.2%), and former Vice President Kamala Harris (12.9%).
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